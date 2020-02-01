The Free Press
MANKATO — A Mankato meningitis outbreak 25 years ago sickened eight people and killed one.
During a three-day period, about 30,000 people were vaccinated for the bacterial disease that causes an inflammation of the membranes and fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord.
In 1995, John Janavaras’ name was associated with tragedy and sadness in news stories, ranging from the New York Times to the Los Angeles Times, that reported the frightening bacterial meningitis outbreak that struck Mankato. The athletic and charismatic 15-year-old was hospitalized on Feb. 5, 1995, one of seven Mankatoans struck by the rapidly spreading infection.
The entire student body and staff at Mankato West High School received injections as well as their families as part of an emergency inoculation health officials orchestrated after the initial cases were diagnosed.
Six of the seven patients recovered. Janavaras died just four hours after arriving at Immanuel-St. Joseph’s Hospital.
His death unleashed a flood of grief at West High and throughout the community, an outpouring of gifts that allowed his parents to create an annual scholarship that continues nearly a quarter-century later, and a book — “Scarlet Ice” by Roger Dier — that chronicled the high school hockey team’s season of sorrow and success, focusing on the varsity squad’s smallest member, Janavaras.
“John was a friend to all, and he had friends we never knew,” said his mother, Linda. “His touch, just because of his personality ... . Ask any of the kids, he may not have been the biggest kid, but he had the care and personality that just drew them to him.”
According to a Feb. 13, 1995, story in the Post Bulletin, a Big 9 swim meet at Rochester marked the first sports competition for students from Mankato’s two high schools since a Mankato West basketball player was hospitalized with bacterial meningitis Jan. 27.
“We just tried to make it a regular swim meet,’’ said Kent Quackenbush, coach of the Mayo High School boys’ team.
“It was the general consensus they’d all been asked a thousand questions already. We just wanted to concentrate on the swimming and diving. I had zero concern from parents.’’
Athletes, coaches and spectators apparently agreed with Quackenbush. Teams from the conference’s nine southern Minnesota schools competed with about 180 boys participating.
In May 2006, a female Minnesota State University student diagnosed with bacterial meningitis died in the Twin Cities, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The woman’s identity was not released. She reportedly lived in a residence hall. Close contacts of the student were treated with antibiotics as a precaution.
In 2018, a park near Capri Drive in the Southview neighborhood was named for John Janavaras.
“Our family is so overwhelmed to have our son John’s short life honored in this way,” Linda and Basil Janavaras wrote in a note during the official naming of the John Janavaras Park. “John and his friends spent many happy hours playing in this park.”
In the past 25 years, the neighborhood’s initial residents grew older, the children graduated and moved away. But new families have moved in, and there are lots of little ones playing in what’s now John Janavaras Park, his mother said during a 2018 interview.
