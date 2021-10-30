MANKATO — The 2021-2022 sports season is in full swing for Minnesota State University's teams, which use the moniker the Mavericks.
Before July 1, 1977, Mankato State teams were called the "Indians." The old nickname for its athletic teams was dropped for several reasons; however, the main objection came from Indigenous people. Also, the university had recently switched conferences and joined the Northern Intercollegiate. MSU officials thought it was a good time for a fresh start.
Douglas Moore, MSU's president at the time, asked University Relations Director John Hodowanic to begin working on the name change. Hodowanic worked with a group composed of interested students, faculty and alumni who brainstormed until they came up with a list of about 75 nicknames.
Education professor Roy Cook's suggestion "Mavericks" emerged over the others, including "Fighting Muskies" and "Lightning."
The first design submitted for the nickname was a horse. Moore maintained that design too closely resembled the "Golden Mustang" used by Southwest State in Marshall — another NIC school.
One description from the dictionary describes a maverick as "an unbranded range animal (either a horse or a steer). Moore, a native of Texas, suggested the design be changed to a steer. His idea may have had something to do with the many maverick longhorn steer in Texas.
Moore's idea stuck and his suggestion was accepted.
In 1998, the college's name was changed to Minnesota State University.
Over the years, the MSU athletics logo itself has gone through a transition of sorts. Its original design — the words "Mavericks" inside a line drawing of a bull, was used from 1977 until 1995. It resembled a logo used by the University of Manitoba.
The next MSU logo design featured a line drawing of a bull and was first used in the fall of 1995. The third generation design, a more cartoonish version of the bull, was incorporated in spring 2001 before the current logo, designed by CI Apparel, was unveiled in fall 2005.
Also, although the teams' nickname officially became the Mavericks, or Mavs, in 1977, their costumed mascot did not become "Stomper" until Oct. 14, 1993, when a homecoming week contest was held to pick a name.
Maverick hockey fans' tradition of chanting "Ole, Ole" began soon after MSU Athletics came up with the idea to play that song right after a goal was scored. The song had been played at soccer games in Europe and by the NHL's Vancouver Canucks before MSU adopted it for use during the 2002-2003 season, a good one for MSU. The Mavs went 20-11-10, had a school-record 17-game unbeaten streak during the course of the season, swept Wisconsin in the first round of the WCHA play-offs, qualified for the NCAA Division I tournament for the first time and had a dynamic pair of All-American forwards in Shane Joseph and Grant Stevenson.
(Information for this column was provided by Minnesota State Athletics.)
