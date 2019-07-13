Works by the region’s best known creative family, the Gágs, are featured in a new exhibit at Brown County Historical Society’s Museum, 2 N. Broadway St., New Ulm.
“Artists and Artists of Brown County: The Gág Family” includes paintings by Anton Gág, works by daughters Wanda and Flavia, and a newly-donated drawing by a third daughter, Thusnelda.
Several of the items are on loan from private collections.
Anton was an immigrant from Bohemia who moved to New Ulm around 1880 after living in St. Paul for several years.
A professional painter and photographer, he sometimes partnered with other local artists, including Alexander Schwendinger and Christian Heller, to decorate several churches in Minnesota.
Anton married his second wife, Elisabeth “Lissi” Biebl in 1892. The couple were parents to seven children, Wanda, Stella, Thusnelda, Asta, Dehli, Howard and Flavia.
The children were raised in an atmosphere of Old World customs, folklore and folk music at home and in the community. Several had artistic talents, though Wanda and Flavia are the most prominent.
Wanda, born in 1893, was the eldest of the Gág children. Her illustrated book “Millions of Cats” is considered a classic in children’s literature. A distinguished printmaker, her rural landscapes and homey interior scenes have been exhibited in museums and galleries in the United States and abroad.
Flavia was the youngest of the Gag children. She was an author, artist and illustrator who specialized in watercolor paintings of landscapes, animals and flowers. She also wrote and published a number of songs for children.
A Buffalo, New York, couple provided the sketch Thusnelda created of New Ulm resident Myra Amy Alwin. She made the drawing a short time after Anton’s death in 1908 as a way to help support her struggling family.
The family’s 1894 home at 226 North Washington St., New Ulm, was sold in 1918, shortly after Lissi’s death.
In 1980, the structure was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was purchased in November 1988 by the Wanda Gág House Association of New Ulm, which restored the building for use as an interpretive center.
The house is now a museum, the Wanda Gág House, and is open to the public Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 18.
Works for the BCHS’s exhibit will be rotated several times during the year-long show on the museum’s second floor. The switch-off is an effort to protect the fragile pieces as well as a way to provide to offer the public opportunities to view a greater variety of artwork.
The exhibit opens 1 p.m. Saturday. There is no admission fee Saturday.
For more information on the exhibit, call BCHS at 233-2620.
