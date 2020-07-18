The Free Press
MANKATO — In 2017, a 5-year-old eagerly approached her summer friend at The Frank during the Mankato MoonDogs home opener. Held by her mom, Amanda Honetschlager, Isabelle Joel was only half the size of Muttnik.
But that didn’t stop her. Isabelle rested her hand on her chin and looked down at the baseball team mascot’s outstretched paw, pausing before giving it a grade A low-five. Muttnik pulled his hand away quickly, shaking it in the air as if her tiny fingers had packed a wallop.
Isabelle had attended MoonDogs since she was a toddler and had marked each summer with a visit with Muttnik, a giant friendly brown dog.
“She doesn’t watch the games,” Honetschlager said. “She chases Muttnik.”
The Muttnik that year was a familiar one to Isabelle and her mom, as well as other longtime fans. Maybe they knew him by the way he waves or unabashedly ambles up to a group of kids to give high-fives.
By design, most people will never learn the identity of the person behind the Muttnik mask. But everybody behind the scenes with the MoonDogs will tell you how important it is to find a great person to play such an important role.
“Muttnik plays an absolutely vital role, both at the games and during community outreach missions,” said Justin White, ticket operations and community outreach coordinator for the MoonDogs in 2017 and now the team’s general manager.
According to the MoonDogs’ website, Muttnik’s been with the team since 2005. He recently decided — after developing a loyal fan base last summer — to remain for another season.
The website offers this bio: Born in early March of 2005, Muttnik was soon enrolled in training at Me and My Master. After a full year of schooling, he returned to The Frank for the 2006 season and soon proved that he was indeed a top dog by showing off all of his new tricks. Besides shaking, rolling over, and fetching, Muttnik spent last season dancing the “YMCA,” signing autographs, eating birthday cake and flaunting his baseball knowledge.
Although Muttnik’s favorite place by far is The Frank, he has managed to make friends outside of the park. He’s marched in parades, visited company picnics, and played tag with the local youth. He’s also developed a new love for reading and has visited area elementary schools to encourage participation in the MoonDogs reading program.
“The original Muttnick’s colors were orangey and brown. Since 2018, he’s been more of a silver-gray.”
Most likely a hound breed, the mascot is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.
To fill those big paws three years ago, the MoonDogs put a call out to hire Muttnik’s replacement. The anonymous fellow under all that fabric and padding had been the same one from past seasons.
Without revealing too much about his identity, White said the anonymous person left because he had graduated from college and had “started in the real world with a full-time job.”
White said the role doesn’t come with much public glory.
“They’re not supposed to go out and say, ‘I’m Muttnik for the MoonDogs,’ and they can’t talk in the suit,” said White, adding that the person in the costume should be great at physical gestures in response to kids’ questions, like nodding, shaking his head and shrugging his shoulders.
The 2017 Muttnik got a lot across without talking. Walking up behind Jeff “Stunt Monkey” Lang (the MoonDogs beer man), Muttnik acted like Lang’s shadow, putting his hands on his hips and following his movements.
“Muttnik, I think you had a growth spurt,” Lang said, turning around to face his friendly antagonist who was casting a shadow over him. “You’re giant this season.”
Two people took turns playing the role of the MoonDogs mascot that summer. Fans weren’t sure if they were dealing with a newbie or a pro.
Honetschlager said she and her daughter studied Muttnik’s moves pretty closely and were fairly sure they’d be able to detect a difference.
“It will depend on the energy.”
The mascot’s baseball stats are:
• Muttnik – K9.
• Bats/throws: Right Pawed/Right Pawed.
• Position: Anywhere at The Frank.
• Hometown: Mankato.
• Birth month: March.
