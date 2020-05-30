NEW ULM — An image of steps at the entrance to The Way of the Cross is featured on new street banners in New Ulm. The banners displayed along a section of Broadway Street showcase 20 of the town’s most popular tourist attractions.
The Way of the Cross is dedicated for meditation on the Passion and the death of Jesus Christ; however, people of all faiths are welcome to stop at each station and read the German and English inscriptions.
Visitors using the steep pathway that begins near North Fifth Street travel up a shady hillside until they reach a small brick chapel. Many making the 700-foot-climb are seeking peace and serenity along with outdoor exercise.
Fourteen brick-and-concrete niches containing century-old statuary provide walkers with restful meditation points. A stone grotto marks the path’s halfway point.
Tourists have opportunities to learn about the history of Catholicism in New Ulm. A memorial at the site honors a priest, Rev. Alexander Berghold, who along with Sister Flavia of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, initiated the project.
In 1884, four members of Sisters of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ arrived in New Ulm to care for the sick. They worked at Loretto Hospital just below the hill where, eventually, “The Stations” would be built.
Sister Virginia Kampwerth wrote a book that describes the nuns’ experiences after they arrived in New Ulm, at the time a remote part of the world. “With Loving Concern” includes stories of how the nuns treasured their connections with each other and with the predominately German community they served.
The grotto, built one year before the stations of the cross were installed, was the inspiration of Sister Flavia. Her idea was modeled after the natural grotto in France where, in 1858, a vision of the mother of Jesus appeared to three young girls.
The Way of the Cross is an example of immigrants bringing the religious tradition of stations (from the Latin word “statio” — to stand still) across the ocean to their new homes in the United States.
In 1903-04, Berghold and the order enlisted the skills of local contractor August Puhlmann to build stations (the niches) in New Ulm. Nuns took on the arduous task of hauling bricks and cobblestones in wheelbarrows.
A renovation project for The Way of the Cross began in 2004. After 100 years of exposure the elements, the site had been showing signs of wear.
Today the site’s land is owned by the Diocese of New Ulm. The Way of the Cross committee members serve as caretakers and tend to the beds of woodland flowers along the path.
In May 2019, volunteers used a John Deere garden tractor to return restored religious statues to the shrine’s meditation spots.
“Paint was chipped and this figure’s hand had a little piece broken off,” Ken Stadick said as he pointed to a small plaster sculpture made at the Bavarian Royal Academy of Art in Munich.
A restoration crew from Missouri also repainted the statuary.
After the statues were positioned, each station niche was enclosed in specially designed wood-framed glass created by a New Ulm business.
The Sorrowful Mother of Jesus Chapel is open daily April through October; the pathway up the hill is open throughout the year.
