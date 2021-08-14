By Nicollet County Historical Society
ST. PETER — On Oct. 4, 1871, the Nicollet County Agricultural Society held its inaugural Nicollet County Fair. Like today, fairgoers saw horses, pigs, cows, locally made furniture, fruits, vegetables, flowers, paintings and photographs. Even Gov. Horace Austin was scheduled to address the visitors, according to an ad.
Because the annual celebration did not have a permanent location during the 1870s, the fair was held at locations around Nicollet County. The fair took place in St. Peter in 1872 and 1873 and Nicollet in 1874, 1875 and 1878. According to local newspapers, visitors were pleased with the site when held at Scandian Grove in 1877.
But by 1880, the fair returned to St. Peter, where the fair committee had constructed new buildings and a racetrack.
Over the years, the fair offered a variety of activities. There were horse races with “trotters” and “runners.” Men played baseball games at the fair as early as 1890, and fireworks displays occurred at least as far back as 1900. The 1895 fair program announced there would be chariot races, horse races, balloon ascensions and band music. The 1915 fair promised to have bicycle, motorcycle and automobile races. Acrobats, gymnasts, and comedians were also listed in the advertisements.
Utilities reached the fairgrounds in 1901, when water pipes were first extended to that part of St. Peter. Electricity was installed in Floral Hall in 1910.
Even during tough times — for example, during the Great Depression in the 1930s — fairs continued to attract large numbers of visitors. Between 8,000 and 9,000 people attended the 65th annual Nicollet County Fair in 1934. That year, Mrs. W.H. Holz was one of the three people who each won a prize of $100.
Despite many people leaving the county to serve in the military or to serve elsewhere in other capacities, the fair took place during World War II.
The 1946 Nicollet County Fair was canceled as a precautionary measure to reduce the spread of polio.
Nicollet County 4-H Clubs were impressively represented in 1956 when 469 members out of a total membership of 555 exhibited at the fair. Livestock, dress revue, corn, potatoes, small grain and garden exhibits were judged and placed at the county fair for state fair competition, the St. Peter Herald reported.
The Aug. 8, 1968, issue of the Herald reported an all-time high for the number of 4-H project exhibits that were judged.
The fair celebrated earlier anniversaries over the years, most notably its centennial. Gloria Benson wrote and directed the pageant “A Time to Remember” for the 1971 Centennial Fair. More than 60 people participated in the production that described selected events in the county’s history.
Benson also wrote and arranged a bicentennial pageant with 150 participants. The 1976 Fair included an altered version of a song by the late John Denver. The singer, who had married St. Peter resident Ann Martell, granted special permission for use of his song.
The fairgrounds has grown, modernized and changed over the last 150 years. The former wooden grandstand was at least 80 years old when it was demolished in July 1985. The replacement was aluminum and steel.
In 1998, when a tornado blew through town, the fairgrounds suffered severe damage. At least 13 buildings were destroyed, including a favorite of fairgoers, Floral Hall, that had first been used during the 1901 fair.
As with the rest of the town’s salvageable buildings, repairs were made after the tornado, and that year’s fair was held early in August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.