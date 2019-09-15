The Free Press
North Mankato was platted in 1857. But its growth boomed during the 1920s when Census numbers increased from 1,840 to more than 3,000 by 1931.
That transformation from village to a good-size town was due in part to the Main Street-Belgrade Avenue bridge, which opened in 1917 and made for easier connections to Mankato on the opposite bank of the Minnesota River.
In the 1920s, local residents casually referred to North Mankato as “Little Brooklyn” and “Brooklyn” according to a centennial commemorative book, “The History of North Mankato.”
These nicknames are believed to have evolved from the observation of workers traveling back and forth across the river, a commuting practice similar to New York City’s.
The new bridge also represented an optimistic outlook for local growth, according to the historians who gathered information for the commemorative book.
North Mankatoans began using a secret ballot system for voting in 1917, and women voted in the town’s 1920 general election.
Civic improvements at the time included street and sewer improvements and public safety projects.
An electric siren purchased for $420 in 1921 was used to alert volunteer firefighters when their services were needed. By 1926, the department had expanded into a 25-man voluntary company, complete with a REO six-speed fire truck.
A North Mankato landmark building was dedicated April 27, 1926, before a crowd of about 1,000 people at the corner of Belgrade Avenue and Center Street. That municipal project cost $30,000 and included city offices, an auditorium and storage space for the fire and police departments’ equipment.
Home and building construction also was active during the 1920s. Between 15 to 30 homes were being built yearly and the town’s residential district grew north on Belgrade Avenue toward the base of the bluff area.
During that decade, Henry Mayer expanded his tent and awning operation along Nicollet Avenue and more businesses, including a movie theater and a bowling alley, located themselves along Belgrade Avenue.
Other businesses at that time included Evan’s Machine Shop, a blacksmith shop, the Farmers and Merchants Bank and Peoples State Bank.
Mission Covenant Church then stood at the corner of Ball Street and Belgrade. The building was razed during the Veterans Memorial Bridge project in 1986.
As North Mankato grew, the community attracted people from throughout the United States and from other countries.
The town’s nod to its German heritage, Bier on Belgrade, will be celebrated Sept. 21 on Belgrade Avenue.
North Mankato’s history is being highlighted in a Nicollet County Historical Society exhibit at its Treaty Site History Center in St. Peter.
Self-guided walking tour of historical sites in lower North Mankato also are available to the public. Brochures for the walking tour may be picked up at the city hall and North Mankato-Taylor Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.