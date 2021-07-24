North Mankato's green spaces include Benson Park on the north edge of upper north. The park is named for the Benson family to recognize their service to the city of North Mankato.
D.E. Benson was North Mankato's mayor from 1933 to 1939. He'd previously served on the City Council from 1928 to 1931. His three sons also were civic leaders.
Eugene Benson was on the Planning Commission for more than 30 years. He also had been a School Board member.
Donald Benson was a council member from 1959-1964. A 37-year veteran of the volunteer fire department, he had served as the city's fire chief.
Leon Benson was North Mankato's water superintendent from 1963 to 1992.
Benson Park is a 69-acre park. Much of the land had been used for agricultural land before the city obtained its initial 29 acres in 1997. Forty more acres later were acquired.
The park was developed with a natural area theme with habitat restoration, natural resource education, nature-based play and water-quality improvements a focus, according to a February 2009 Free Press story.
In 2003, improvements began at the park's Ladybug Lake and the addition of pedestrian trails, benches, a drinking fountain, landscaping and a parking lot. A master plan for the park was originally presented to the council in 2009 after city staff and the Park & Green Spaces subcommittee worked on it for five months. But hoped for projects were delayed as the city did other projects, including the pool renovation at Spring Lake Park.
The city's Parks Master Plan was adopted in 2015 to advance a vision of the park system that will benefit future generations of North Mankato.
In 2018, Benson Park's fishing pier was added to enhance recreational opportunities for its visitors. Parking lot improvements and additions in 2019 included a combined shelter and restroom structure on the north side of the park, as well as a parking lot with an entrance off Timm Road.
Last August a limestone sculpture of Sitting Bull was placed in the park.
The artwork had spent years in a yard in lower North Mankato and then time in storage at a city lot.
“We wanted to find a spot where he fit in, and I think this works well,” Mayor Mark Dehen told The Free Press.
The sculpture was done by local artist Tom Miller, who worked on it off and on for about 17 years. He later sold it to Jon Pluto, who lived at 615 Belgrade Ave. Pluto donated the statue to the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.