MANKATO — A tailor whose ostentatious designs were popular with entertainers and was mentioned in a Ken Burns’ documentary is the subject in an exhibit at the history center on Warren Street.
The “Blue Earth County’s Believe It or Not” display includes information about Nudka “Nudie” Cohn, the creator of the “Nudie Suit.”
How did a man born in Russia and raised in New York who was a fashion tailor to Hollywood stars have a connection to Mankato?
The link was love for a Mankato native.
A 2006 Los Angeles story said the business savvy of Helen Barbara Kruger, who Cohn called “Bobbie Nudie,” helped her husband become king of the Western costumers.
“She was the backbone to my grandfather and wrote up all the orders,” the couple’s granddaughter, Jamie, told the newspaper. “She greeted everyone as they came through the door and made sure everyone had a nice cup of coffee.”
Cohn was born in Kiev in 1902. His family immigrated from Russia to New York when he was young.
When he was 16, he moved to California, where he hoped to become a boxer. Instead, he picked up bit parts in movies and to supplement his income, he created made-to-order outfits. Gloria Swanson was one of his first tailoring customers.
In 1928, Cohn decided to hitchhike back to Brooklyn to visit his family.
He passed through Mankato, where he met Kruger, the daughter of Albert and Ida Kruger, who operated the boarding house where he stayed while in town.
She was with him when Cohn continued on his trip back home. They stayed in New York for a few years, where he operated a lingerie business and made specialty costumes for burlesque performers.
The couple returned to Mankato in the early 1930s. Cohn worked at Matt J. Graif Clothiers before he opened a cleaning and tailoring establishment.
In 1940, the couple sold their shop and along with their young daughter, Barbara, headed to Hollywood.
While employed by other tailors, Cohn started to notice Western styles becoming popular. Cohn had once professed that, although he was from Brooklyn, he had always liked horses and wearing Western clothes.
His early celebrity customers included Tex Ritter and Hank Williams.
Williams gave Cohn a saddle, which he sold for funds to purchase a sewing machine.
In 1947, he opened Nudie’s Rodeo Tailors of Hollywood. The store sold clothing with chain-stitched embroidery and rhinestones, jewelry, cowboy hats and saddles.
Customers included Hank Snow, Hopalong Cassidy, Jay Silverheels (who played the television character Tonto), Merle Travis and Elvis Presley.
Cohn made 24k gold lame rhinestone suit Presley wore in the late 1950s. The star paid $10,000 for the suit.
In the 1960s, his flamboyant fashions were worn by Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Liberace, Dolly Parton and John Lennon. When Elton John first met the queen of England, he was wearing a suit created by Cohn.
Taylor Beard’s book “100 Years of Western Wear” includes an entry for Cohn.
Hank Thompson’s crimson leather jacket with silver metallic leather and rhinestones, created by Cohn in the early 1950s, is now on display in the Country Music Hall of Fame.
The Cohns apparently never forgot Mankato. The late Free Press editor Ken Berg wrote about seeing the couple who had “drove in once to show off his flagrant horned vehicle.”
Berg went on to describe the Cadillac as a convertible with chrome six-guns for the door handles and gear shift.
Cow horns and rifles were attached to its hood and silver dollars set into the upholstery. The car passed by the newspaper office to provide an opportunity for a photo of Cohn astride the Cadillac’s back seat and waving a white hat.
Cohn told The Free Press, “The best thing in the world is to go into your own business — tailoring — and wear your own clothes. If you don’t sell ‘em, at least you can wear ‘em.”
After Cohn died in 1984, family members continued the business until 1994. Jamie, one of the couple’s two granddaughters, now operates Nudie’s Rodeo Tailors.
The Cohns are buried in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills.
For more information about the Cohns and other historical topics, contact BECHS at 345-5566, stop by at 424 Warren St., or go to: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.