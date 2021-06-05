Two rivers form the northern boundary of Blue Earth County and Mankato. Our rivers are a natural attraction and a source of entertainment.
Minnesota is, of course, the land of 10,000 lakes and there are many lakes in Blue Earth County, but a century ago it took some effort to get to them. The rivers, however, were just a five-minute walk for most of Mankato’s early population.
The problem with river swimming was the water was often polluted and potentially dangerous. Originally towns dumped their sewage directly into the rivers, as did factories and farms. Even the town dump for Mankato utilized the river bank.
Unlike lakes, river water levels were constantly fluctuating, making the currents unpredictable. Dangerous obstacles lurking in the murky waters like dead trees could easily snag a swimmer. What was a great place to swim one year could change the next year with major spring floods reshaping the river bottom.
In 1898, Park Supt. George E. Blake noted there was no suitable place around Mankato for river bathing. He suggested a bathhouse at Sibley Park on the Blue Earth River with a water slide from the top of the mound into the water. He also wanted a dance pavilion and lookout tower on top of the mound. None of his suggestions materialized.
The first bathing beach was in 1901 on the Nicollet County side of the Minnesota River, north of the Main Street Bridge near an old canning factory building, which was used for a bathhouse. This site was convenient for people and, according to Health Officer Dr. Julius Hielscher, the river bottom sloped out gradually. This spot was well patronized with between 150-200 people swimming every night. A special policeman patrolled the beach and swimsuits could be rented for between 3 and 5 cents. One concern was that crowds of people might gather on the iron bridge to watch the bathers and cause accidents.
In 1903, the Mankato City Council decided it would rather have the swimming done at Sibley Park and Blake was authorized to build a bathhouse. The 20-room building was on the bank of the Minnesota River just west of the park. Though it was 150 feet from the river, two wooden plank walkways brought swimmers to the water. A partition divided the bathhouse with women on one end and men on the other.
City workers installed timbers strung together and anchored 50 feet from shore and extending 200 feet up and down the river to form a bathing pool. A boat was manned and ready in case of accidents. To help pay for the added expenses, bathing suit rentals went up to a dime. All was good until Aug. 31, when 15-year-old Richard Olson drowned at the beach just before it officially opened for the day. To make things worse, his older brother had drowned four years earlier in the Minnesota River at the outlet of Warren’s Creek.
The council immediately shut the beach down and moved the bathhouse.
People continued to swim in the rivers and the need to have a safe place was discussed through the years. In 1924, George Palmer and F.A. Landkamer approached the council and asked the city to establish a beach for swimming. Nothing resulted from their request.
The next mention of a beach was in a July 1928 article in The Free Press. It discussed a swimming beach on the North Mankato side of the Minnesota River. It was evidently popular as a “continually changing group of about fifty persons are found to be using the beach, so that the number each day will run to perhaps two-hundred.”
Observers noted, however, the beach had issues. Unsanitary, dead animals were continually found in the water near the beach and just upstream was a running sewer emptying into the river. Swimming also proved to be dangerous as large rocks and boulders were in the water, a big drop-off was close to shore, and treacherous undercurrents made drownings probable.
So it was suggested a swimming beach be created at Sibley Park — again.
In the late 1920s, the idea of building a municipal swimming pool was starting to be floated. Another idea was to build a dam at the junction of the Blue Earth and Minnesota rivers at Sibley Park and create a recreational lake.
Then in 1929 the stock market crashed, sending the country into the Great Depression. The thought of spending money on swimming was overtaken by just getting food on the table.
But in 1932, Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected president and soon after programs like the Works Progress Administration were started. In December 1934, after years of talk of a dam at the mouth of the Blue Earth River in Sibley Park, Mankato Mayor C.K. Mayer signed a preliminary application to the State Emergency Relief Administration for such an endeavor. SERA had actually been considering such a project for months. Mankato would be required to pay $10,000 and the rest of the $40,000 estimated cost would be furnished by labor from people on county relief rolls.
The project as outlined by SERA engineers provided a dike of earth 1,000 feet long and 20 feet wide at the top to extend from the Sibley Park side of the Blue Earth River bed to the 200-foot dam across the river channel. This created a lake of 19.5 acres. The Blue Earth River would be affected for four miles upstream and would widen the stream slightly to the first railroad bridge.
When completed, a bathhouse and boathouse would be developed, creating a considerable source of revenue to the city from the rental of lockers, boats and canoes.
Early in 1935, the project was begun with 20 men working in temperatures of 20-below zero, cutting brush from the Blue Earth River bottom to form the bottom of the proposed lake.
SERA engineers described the site of construction as “a natural” fit for the project. Mankato engineer Al Kircher, city officials and the citizens were excited they could finally have a safe place to swim in the river, and the estimated 87 men that would be employed for several months were relieved to think a regular paycheck would soon begin.
An overall view of the plans to create the lake were elaborate given the short planning time. There was a 200-foot-long stone dam on the west end over the river. The dam would rest on a timber piling, driven to a depth of 25 feet. This piling was capped by a 29-inch reinforced concrete slab with proper provision for tying the masonry above to the concrete base. The height of the limestone masonry was 9.5 feet above the base, which was 2.5 feet thick. Steel sheeting would be pounded into the lower strata of earth beneath the dam and would cut off any water seepage. This height would raise the water level behind the dam and still allow the river to flow over the dam.
From the east end of the dam was a 1,000-foot earthen dike heading east covered with limestone rip-rap to prevent erosion. From the other end of the dike was a 100-foot limestone dam with spillways extending south toward the park to let water through during high water periods.
Graders and tractors dug and moved dirt and sand from the future lake bed and created the earthen dike. When that was done, a special machine was rented from the Widell Company to dig a trench through the bottom to divert the flow of water from the Blue Earth River so the dam on the western end could be constructed. While this work was progressing, the curious public came out one Sunday in January 1935 with hundreds of cars passing by the construction site.
Things kept rolling along and the western dam was completed, as was the eastern dike. Then mid-summer of 1935 the work came to an abrupt halt. There were actually three things responsible for this. First SERA was disbanded. Then the Minnesota Department of Conservation Division of Waterways raised an objection. If that wasn’t enough, Army engineers, under the jurisdiction of the War Department, were worried about the effect of the dam on the navigability of the Minnesota River.
After months of delay as weeds started to take over the lake bed, the WPA took over the project and the feds and the state gave their OK to proceed. The men who’d been previously employed were about to start receiving a paycheck again.
On May 18, 1936, work resumed. The lake would average 500 feet in width, the beach was 900 feet long and about 350 feet wide. By late fall, the eastern section of the dam was completed. After decades of people trying to safely swim and enjoy the rivers bordering the town, a wonderful lake had finally been created next to the popular Sibley Park.
(This column is the first of a two-part series. Pulis’ story was originally published in BECHS’ Winter 2021 newsletter “The Blue Earth County Historian.”)
