March 6, 2018, Mankato celebrated the 150th anniversary of its incorporation.
This was a significant milestone, but its 1868 incorporation was not the growing community’s first organizational effort.
Between the settlement’s founding in 1852 and its city status 16 years later, the town went through a village phase that changed it from a frontier town to a full-fledged municipality.
On May 2, 1865, an act of the Legislature incorporated the village of Mankato. The citizens elected a board of trustees. The village trustees met on May 25, 1865, and their first ordinance addressed the immediate problems of the community.
An idea of what Mankato was like before the ordinance can be deduced from the conditions the ordinance attempted to correct.
Most of the ordinance had to do with the regulation of horses and conveyances. Drivers obstructed sidewalks, crosswalks and other walkways by hitching their wagons and draft animals to awning posts while conducting business. Business patrons also would park their wagons on public grounds. Sometimes, people would ride horses or drive wagons on the sidewalks. Races took place on public streets.
Even without these nuisances, Mankato’s sidewalks were hard to use. Each resident and store owner had built their own sidewalk and these walkways varied in width, height and material. Stores with awnings placed them at different heights above the walkway and put the support posts at different distances from the buildings.
Proprietors cluttered streets, sidewalks, and other public byways with stacks of lumber, merchandise, firewood and other items. Snow, ice, and trash accumulated on the sidewalks for hours or days.
The town had other problems. Smells wafted from butcher shops, tanneries, chandlers, soap makers, stables and privies. Residents removed trees from public grounds. Gun owners fired their weapons after dusk. Horses, pigs, cattle and sheep roamed unattended through the streets.
Mankato’s Ordinance No. 1 attempted to change all these conditions. It specified the proportions, materials and construction methods of sidewalks and regulated the height and depth of store awnings and the manner of their support. It required sidewalks to be kept clear of ice, snow, and garbage, and prohibited the use of sidewalks for parking, storage or driving.
Businesses and residences that emitted odors had to correct the problem and no new such businesses were to be started within the village limits. It did not regulate privies, however.
Some sections of the ordinance covered public safety and property. It limited gunpowder possession to 15 pounds and required gunpowder be kept in a container with a tin cover and not be opened after “candlelight.” The village appointed a fire warden to inspect potential sources of fire and penalties could be imposed for hazardous conditions.
The village ordinance also covered social matters. All public entertainments, such as exhibitions, theater performances, music programs and lectures had to be licensed, as did all billiard halls, bowling alleys, saloons, bars and liquor stores.
No boy under the age of 17 could live or work in one of these latter establishments.
A public nuisance was addressed by the ordinance. No longer could someone bathe in the public view between the hours of 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.
The ordinance made it illegal to cut down trees or otherwise deface public property. It stipulated horses and pigs had to be penned. Cattle were allowed to wander only between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Apparently the most immediate problem was loose livestock. On June 10, 1865, the Mankato Record reported, “A number of complaints have been entered against the running at large of cows within the village limits after night which is prohibited by Ordinance No. 1. Damages to gardens and other property are the basis of these complaints. Owners should hereafter take the precaution to keep their cows (locked) up at night.”
On June 17, 1865, another report appeared in the Record. “N. C. Conner was appointed pound master, and in connection with the President, constituted a committee to select a suitable site for and procure the erection of an animal pound. In addition to a fine of 50 cents for each horse, mule, ox or cow found running at large in violation of Ordinance No. 1, the pound master was authorized to charge 15 cents for receiving and discharging any animal from the pound, 50 cents for each twenty-four hours such animal shall be kept, and 25 cents for the pay of any person or persons driving said animals to the pound.”
Similar rules and fines were laid out for wandering hogs and sheep. The Village erected a forty-foot square pound and by July 1 many cattle and hogs were impounded “to the no little relief of owners of good gardens.”
With this ordinance, the character of Mankato began to change. It was no longer a frontier settlement, independent in spirit and permissive in nature. It was starting to be a full-fledged town, with a desire for order and responsible behavior.
Only three years after receiving its village charter, the community recognized that its growth warranted more extensive governing powers. Consequently, on March 6, 1868, the Minnesota Legislature granted a city charter to Mankato.
Mankato’s current city ordinances — updated Jan. 30, 2018, reflect the significant changes that growth, history and technology have made to the city since its first ordinance. Thanks to the ground rules laid down by the Village of Mankato, the city of Mankato continues to be a stable, growing community.
For more information about historical topics, visit the History Center at 424 Warren Street, call 345-5566 or go to: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.