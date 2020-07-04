Two doctors who were sisters, Dr. Helen Hughes Hielscher and Dr. Jane Hughes Sullivan, were treating patients in Mankato and becoming involved with public health and community concerns at the turn of the 20th century.
A memorial for Dr. Helen, the eldest of the two sister-doctors, was dedicated in 1966 at Tourtellotte Park. The memorial’s plaque refers to the doctor as the founder of the American Legion Auxiliary.
The sisters founded Mankato’s Monday Study Club, a Catholic women’s organization. They also were instrumental in raising funds for the establishment of Mankato Teacher’s College Newman Center.
They were born on Canada’s Prince Edward Island, into a family of 10 children.
Dr. Helen graduated from the University of Michigan in 1892. She received her medical degree from the University of Minnesota in 1896. She first practiced in Blue Earth, a town where she joined family members who’d moved there previously. In 1900, Dr. Helen started her practice in Mankato, where two of her brothers were priests at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Hughes Sullivan (Dr. Jane) followed her sister to medical school at the University of Minnesota. After graduating in 1902, she joined the practice of Andrews, Holbrook and Hughes.
She left that practice in 1905 to open a maternity hospital in Mankato with Dr. Helen.
Their hospital was located on the eastern edge of the city, in a building known as the S.F. Barney House. The hospital had facilities for as many as 15-16 persons at any one time.
When they opened the facility in October 1905, the sisters planned to add a gas lighting plant and sewerage system.
Their hospital closed after operating a little more than a year. The closure was in part due to the opening of a maternity ward at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Mankato.
The sisters continued in practice together for several years.
Dr. Helen was married in 1912, to Dr. Julius Hielscher. She left her practice in 1920, then turned her attention to preventive medicine and public health.
In 1919, she formed Minnesota’s first auxiliary of the American Legion.
Her husband, who had served in World War I, advocated for the establishment of auxiliary groups when he attended the 1919 National Legion Convention in Minneapolis.
Dr. Helen served as the first national director of the American Legion Auxiliary, an organization that brought together several existing women’s organizations
Especially interested in providing help for sick and disabled veterans, she also served as the auxiliary’s national chairman of rehabilitation. During the 1930s, she toured veterans hospitals in the 1930s. She’s wanted to learn more about conditions at hospitals, since she’d received numerous complaints.
Dr. Helen also initiated the selling of handmade poppies created by hospitalized soldiers. The profits were used to help the soldiers and their families.
Her efforts to support public health nursing include service as Blue Earth County Welfare Association’s president and membership on the State Board of Health.
Dr. Helen’s death in 1935 was the result of bronchial pneumonia. Mankatoans remembered her not only for her work for veterans and in public health, but as a poet. Her book, “Songs of the Son of Isai,” was dedicated to a brother.
Dr. Jane was known for her work with the Red Cross during World War I, and as a knitter who was said to have taught half the town the skill. She’d practiced medicine until 1912, about two years after she married Michael L. Sullivan.
The Sullivans’ son was a podiatrist who practiced in Mankato. Their daughter joined The Sisters of the Good Shepherd of Omaha.
In July 1941, Dr. Jane died of a heart ailment.
For more information about historical topics, visit the website: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.