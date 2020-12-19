The Free Press
MANKATO — The switch was thrown on thousands of lights in November 2012 for a test run of what organizers hoped would become a huge holiday draw for Mankato.
For the first time, organizers of the Kiwanis Holiday Lights presented their completed project to decorate trees and turf in Sibley Park and keep the park’s grand lawn aglow from the day after Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve.
“It’s daunting, and at times it gets overwhelming,” Kiwanis member Kyle Mrozek said of the planning process. “But when you break it up into committees, it becomes more manageable.”
The service club’s goal was to raise $125,000 to $150,000 to fund what its members expected to become an annual event patterned on those in other Upper Midwest cities.
“I thought, ‘I think we can pull this off at Sibley Park,’” said Scott Wojcik. “But we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Plans were fueled by remembrances of past large-scale holiday displays in North Mankato’s Mary Circle and Mankato’s North Broad Street neighborhoods.
Before those displays succumbed to logistics (trees’ growth made stringing lights challenging) and residents’ waning enthusiasm for the annual toil required, the events attracted thousands of viewers each year.
“That’s part of the nostalgia we want to bring back to Sibley Park,” Wojcik said. He said he told Mary Circle resident Dan Menden as much.
Menden, a key cog in the Mary Circle displays, was a member of the Kiwanis project’s steering committee in 2012. He said he was still getting calls about the upper North Mankato display a dozen years after it ended.
The Sibley Park plan called for Sibley Parkway to serve as the entry/exit artery for traffic. Displays can be viewed either from moving vehicles or on foot with heated shelters available for pedestrians. In lieu of an admission fee, visitors were requested to bring non-perishable items for area food shelves.
Area service clubs were asked to solicit volunteers to assist with setup, take-down and nightly crowd flow.
Purchase of energy-saving LED lights was expected to usurp 50 percent or more of the event’s start-up costs with remaining money going for things such as computer software to choreograph displays, structure and infrastructure expenses, and warehouse rental for year-to-year storage.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights presented by Mankato Area Foundation and CHS — the event’s official name — also sought help from some area friends.
The Kiwanians looked for some artistic types and people who know how to weld to help during the project’s design stage. They also needed volunteers to help make about 700 candy canes out of PVC pipe.
Among the features of the project — a skating rink and, of course, lights all over the park, including a 14-feet-high by 40-feet-long tunnel with lights choreographed to music listeners can tune in on car stereos. Santa and live reindeer were to have a place to set up, and space would be dedicated for a tribute to the troops and an area for local nonprofits’ decorated trees.
Forward to the event’s 2019 season, when the project had become an immensely popular holiday tradition known throughout the state.
This year Kiwanis Holiday Lights organizers worked for months trying to come up with a way to hold the event with COVID-19 restrictions.
In the end, the logistics were insurmountable and the annual event had to be canceled. But organizers say the lapse will be used to plan for a strong return in 2021.
