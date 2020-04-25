The Free Press
The late Dr. John “Jack” Heimark began his career at a clinic in Mankato during a time when the last great public epidemic — polio — was rampant.
“When I was in medical school in 1950, there were iron lung machines everywhere. It was frightening,” Heidmark told The Free Press in 2003.
The poliovirus hit without warning and weakened victims’ muscles. When spinal muscles near the neck were weakened, patients had difficulty breathing.
The iron lung was a common form of treatment for polio victims. The machines were large tubes in which the patient laid inside with his or her head sticking out the end.
A collar around the neck kept the machine airtight inside.
Air was pumped in and out of the machine, helping to lift the chest and lungs to assist in breathing. Patients had to be in the iron lungs often for days or weeks, but sometimes longer.
“They were big, menacing machines. They were in the halls, everywhere. People who suffered severe problems were usually sent to the U of M because they had the most of the iron lung machines,” Heimark said.
Most people who got polio suffered much milder symptoms — usually headache, stiff neck, fever and muscle soreness — that subsided in a few days or weeks, he said.
“Whenever we treated young people with headaches, we had to be aware they might have had polio.”
Polio patients required long quarantine periods.
About 10% of people with polio died from it in the 1940s and 1950s. Some who survived were paralyzed.
Many who recovered later had post-polio symptoms — often muscle weakness in a leg or arm.
Retired Mankato attorney Bailey Blethen is among many who suffered symptoms decades after contracting and recovering from polio. In fact, Blethen didn’t know he had polio as a child.
“I had trouble with my legs in the first grade, in ‘42 or ‘43. I had trouble getting up and walking well. My doctors told my parents it was not polio,” he told The Free Press in 2003.
Blethen not only recovered but went on to be an avid runner and competitive golfer. But in 1985, his leg began to weaken.
“I couldn’t finish a round of golf. I thought maybe I had been doing too much running.”
But a test at the Orthopaedic and Fracture Clinic by a neurological specialist quickly confirmed Belethen had indeed suffered from polio as a child.
For Heimark’s and Blethen’s generation, the advent of the oral polio vaccine was a revolution. Discovered by researcher Jonas Salk, the vaccine was approved for public use in 1955.
By 1961, incidents of polio had dropped 95 percent.
“The Salk vaccine was a miracle at the time,” Blethen said. “It didn’t benefit me, but there were thousands of others it saved.”
But the advent and use of polio vaccine has been fiercely debated. Some argued polio rates were rapidly declining before the vaccination efforts and that side effects of the vaccine suffered by some people outweighed the benefits.
Heimark said he’d seen enough serious and deadly disease outbreaks to know that the small risk from vaccination is well worth the prevention of disease.
“Flu, polio, smallpox have all pretty much been wiped out by vaccines. The illnesses and diseases change, and you have to be ready ... People can have reactions to vaccines, but it’s rare. It’s a lot better to not have to worry about outbreaks.”
