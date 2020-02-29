The Free Press
MANKATO — Ninety years ago, Thomas Y. Crowell Co. was issued its first copyright to publish what became a series of books by Mankato native Maud Hart Lovelace.
Her 13 Betsy-Tacy semi-biographical novels were released from 1940-1955.
The series, set in Mankato (Deep Valley) at the turn of the 20th century, are stories about the lives of two young women, “Betsy” (Lovelace) and her best friend, “Tacy” (Frances Kenney).
Lovelace renewed her copyright in 1968.
“Reading these books we can ‘feel’ what it was like to live in Mankato when the first automobile came to town and homes got their first telephone. These books are loved by people all over the country and the world ... How fortunate we are to have this period in our history recorded in this way,” Julie Schrader, Minnesota Heritage Publishing, said in a history page on a Mankato website directed at visitors.
“Most all of the characters are based on real people Maud knew and all of the places were real places in Mankato.”
Lois Lenski, a well-known children’s author from Ohio, illustrated Lovelace’s earliest books about young Betsy and Tacy characters.
Vera Neville, an illustrator from Michigan, provided drawings for the books about Betsy and her friends’ high school experiences. Neville also worked with Lovelace on several stand-alone books that used new main characters.
The Betsy-Tacy books celebrated their 29th printing in 1977.
The first Harper Trophy publishing house edition was released in 1979.
Harper Perennial Classics reissued the six high school books in the Betsy-Tacy series in 2009 and in 2010 reissued the three Deep Valley books.
In 2011 HarperCollins reissued The Betsy-Tacy Treasury, an anthology of the first four Betsy-Tacy books. The books also have been translated in many different languages, including German, French, Italian and Japanese.
In 2012, Harper Perennial Modern Classics released the first four classics from Maud Hart Lovelace in a single bound volume called “The Betsy-Tacy Treasury.”
Those four featured books are “Betsy-Tacy,” “Betsy-Tacy and Tib,” “Betsy-Tacy Go Over the Big Hill” and “Betsy and Tacy Go Downtown.” Forewords by Ann M. Martin, Judy Blume and Johanna Hurwitz accompany the texts to explain the impact of the “Betsy-Tacy” adventures on audiences of all ages.
A community relations manager at Barnes and Noble, interviewed by The Free Press in 2012, said the store regularly gets requests for the “Betsy-Tacy” books.
“Betsy-Tacy is always a book we put out there, and it’s purchased a lot,” the manager said.
Lovelace books also may be purchased at a gift shop in Tacy’s House on Center Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Betsy’s House, across the street from the Tacy house, is the childhood home of Lovelace, and both homes have been renovated to reflect the character of the books’ Victorian setting.
The society maintains both houses, and relies on volunteers to give tours and present special events.
