Sleepy Eye’s first female doctor, Mary Ranson Strickler, was born May 25, 1873, at Dodge Center. She was 83 when she wrote down recollections about her life, including what it had been like to practice medicine during the “horse and buggy days.”
“I graduated from Hamline University in St. Paul ... At that time, the only opening for a job for a girl, in case she did not get married, was to teach school. I had always wanted to study medicine. But my father, who was an MD himself, said that it was no calling for a woman.”
Ranson Strickler was 21 at the time of her graduation from college. At first, she resigned herself to a career in teaching by signing a contract with the high school in Marshall. Although praised for her ability to conduct a class in geometry, she felt certain a teaching profession was not for her. She eventually moved to St. Paul, where she taught third grade.
The desire to be a doctor did not ebb; she began to study at a Minneapolis medicine school. Her older sister, who was a teacher in St. Paul, agreed to provide a place to stay; her father agreed to pay for tuition and books.
She first practiced medicine with her father in Dodge Center. In 1900, she married A.F. Strickler, also a doctor.
For a time, the couple lived in Vienna, where A.F. worked in a clinic.
Ranson Strickler became an experienced traveler.
“I have flown from Marseilles on the Mediterranean to Paris, from Fairbanks, Alaska, to Tannana, and twice from the mainland to the Hawaiian Islands and back over the Pacific, as well as about the U.S.A ... but when I am sitting in my conture chair, with my head back and my feet in the air, I find that my thoughts often turn back to the days I practiced medicine at Sleepy Eye.”
The following are some of her stories:
• “I had a call in the middle of the night ... an obstetrical call to go to Evan, 10 miles northwest. It was in the early days when all the roads were dirt roads. It had been raining for some time, so all the country on both sides of the road, as well as the road itself, were covered with water.
The driver had a hard time keeping the horses going as they would have to plunge forward first ... the sticky mud threatened to entrap them.
We could only tell where the road was by trying to drive halfway between the weeds which fortunately stuck up on either side of the road. Fortunately, it was a lovely moonlit night.
We reached our destination and after the baby was delivered and we had breakfast, we started home ... Our ride seemed much more perilous in sunshine.”
• “Early one morning in the winter, I got a call to come to Evan on another obstetrical case ... this was soon after we got our new Ford ... Doctor (her husband) said he could drive me there in a hurry. I called Mrs. Montgomery, the nurse, and told her we would pick her up en route.
We thought we were out to a good start, but at the edge of town we ran into snowbanks. Doctor got out and shoveled through the snow. We got started again, but it was not long before we were stuck once more.
We plunged through the snow and asked (a) farmer to take us the remaining 6 miles to Evan ... He only had a manure wagon ... He threw in a lot of straw and put in a wagon seat ... then with a horse blanket over our knees we drove into Evan.
I was going to the banker’s home ... they lived over the bank. As we drove up, the banker and his neighbor were waiting for us.
That was in the days when women wore their dresses down to their ankles. I knew I could not get out in front of those men, so I gave them my satchel and told Mrs. M to get out. While they were busy helping her, without looking where I was going, I leaped over to the street and went in up to my waist in a snowdrift. The men came around and extricated me.
We got upstairs and I got all scrubbed up to take care of my patient. It did not take long for me to find that we had a bad, instrumental delivery so, I telephoned Doctor (and told him) to take the p.m. train ... I would have the instruments sterilized and everything ready when he arrived.
The baby was delivered and the little family was happy by the time we caught the train back home.”
• Ranson Strickler also described what it was like to take care of patients alone during a period of time in World War I. Her husband was away from home while he served as a hospital psychologist at San Francisco.
One night during a raging blizzard, she was called to farmhouse where a woman was reported to be very sick. An influenza pandemic was raging throughout the world.
“During this epidemic people often got sick and were dead in a few hours or days. So I was prepared for the worst ... I examined the patient very carefully, her lungs were perfectly normal, as likewise was her temperature ... there was nothing the matter with her except that she was worn out trying to do her work as well as helping her husband with his barn work. And she was frightened to death due to the bad turn the epidemic had taken.
... I knew I could not tell her ... had I done so they would have called one of my two men competitors and he would have made a wonderful cure. Finally I said, ‘If you do exactly as I say you will come along okay and it probably won’t be necessary for me to come out again, but if you want me to see you, I will come out, day or night.’ I gave her a tonic and told her not to step outside her bed for a week.
... At the end of the week she called and said I had saved her life. She was just worn out and needed rest and some attention from her husband.”
(The recollections Strickler wrote are now part of Brown County Historical Society’s archives.)
