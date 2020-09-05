The Free Press
MANKATO — After surviving 136 years and countless political, financial and natural attacks, it looked in 2010 like the Red Jacket trestle had met its end.
Supports holding up the historic trestle a few miles south of Mankato were damaged after heavy rains caused flooding that fall.
After inspections, the county decided to remove the 1874 trestle, which is part of the Red Jacket Trail, as the supports were replaced. Repairs with the trestle remaining in place weren’t possible, but hopes were that the trail bridge would be rebuilt in the future.
“This is a significant landmark in the county and we hope the county will look at preservation. The community doesn’t want to see it taken down. We can’t afford to keep losing our landmarks,” Blue Earth County Historical Society Executive Director Jessica Potter told the County Board.
Potter asked the county to seek professional advice from the state Historic Preservation Office — a group that has engineers who specialize in historic structures.
The Red Jacket Trail trestle bridge was indeed dismantled, then later put back together after state historic preservation officials signed off on the county’s plan.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which paid roughly 80 percent of the repairs, required the state to approve the plans because it’s eligible for (but not on) the National Register of Historic Places, then-County Engineer Al Forsberg said. The state was to pay the final 20 percent of the cost, estimated at $650,000.
The trestle was built during the heyday of the railroad era. In 1870, local officials were pushing for a rail line from Mankato to Good Thunder. Southern Minnesota Rail Line began clearing, grading and laying track with much of the line built by 1874. Many of the 10 trestles needed between the two communities were built, but the longest span — the Red Jacket over the Le Sueur River — wasn’t completed before the rail company ran out of money.
New owners started Central Railroad and moved to build the trestle, near the successful Red Jacket Mill. The prospect brought dreams of starting a Red Jacket community near the banks of the river — a dream that never materialized.
In the summer of 1874, construction on the trestle began with rails and timbers delivered from Pittsburgh. The trestle was immense, the track running 54 feet above the river. But hundreds of men made short work of the project with the trestle completed in fewer than five months. It opened in September.
The railroad carried dignitaries on the 15-mile trip from Mankato to Good Thunder and daily passenger service began.
The train left Mankato at 5:30 a.m. and arrived in Good Thunder at 7:20 a.m. It left Good Thunder at 5:30 arriving at 6:30 (there’s a time difference because of the uphill grade). Cost for the ride was 70 cents.
But area residents’ enthusiasm for the new line quickly turned to complaints and disgust over the high cost of the fare and shabby service.
“Now that cold weather has set in, the comfort and convenience is little better than that of a common wagon,” wrote a Mankato newspaper reporter.
In 1883, the Red Jacket Mill burned down and passenger numbers fell. The railroad, losing money, was taken over by the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul line.
In spite of a rough start, the railroad operated for nearly 80 years, finally abandoning the line in the early 1960s.
Through the 1900s, the trestle was mostly ignored, considered a symbol of the past. People were much more excited about the concrete road bridge built across the river, parallel to the trestle, in 1911. The first-of-its-kind bridge in the state was considered an engineering marvel, featuring massive spans of concrete and a wide road bed.
The engineering marvel, however, didn’t stand the test of time. It was washed out in flooding in 1950. The old-fashioned trestle, though, stood tall and strong.
The trestle and former railbed were forgotten, the property sold to local landowners, until the late 1980s when a group proposed building a bicycle trail along the former rail line.
Several landowners fought the project bitterly in court, in public meetings and in letters to the editor.
The trestle, considered the signature segment of a new trail, was donated to the county by a Mankato attorney and landowner.
It turned out, however, he may not have owned the trestle. Another landowner — who was fighting the trail — claimed he owned it. And there was a question whether anyone owned the middle section of the trestle.
At least one land owner opposed to the trail project dismantled a small bridge on his land along the route.
In the end, the county-backed bike trail project won out — in public opinion and in court — with land that wasn’t willingly offered for sale purchased through condemnation proceedings.
The 5.6-mile trail that runs over the trestle opened in 1997 and is a popular recreational attraction for both residents and visitors.
