Civil rights leader Rev. Ralph Abernathy addressed audiences in Mankato and St. Peter decades before his youngest daughter's Martin Luther King Jr. Day presentations Monday.
Donzaleigh Abernathy, guest lecturer for observances at Gustavus Adolphus College and Minnesota State University, talked about her father's military service during World War II and his friendship with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., that began when the two men were in college.
The late Rev. Abernathy was a rising figure in the civil rights movement when he spoke in Mankato 51 years ago. At that time, civil rights and the Vietnam War were being heavily debated throughout the country.
Abernathy rose to prominence after he and Dr. King led the famous bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama.
Facilities Services Director David Cowan was a student at MSU when Rev. Abernathy — accompanied by Dr. George E. Ayers — spoke May 6, 1969, in Highland Arena to a crowd of about 5,000. The two men were Mankato State College's guests for Black Emphasis Day.
Cowan, who helped organize the Mankato event, recalls the uncertainty about whether or not Abernathy would be able to make it to town.
“He was fresh out of jail in Charleston, South Carolina,” Cowan said during a recent phone interview.
Abernathy had been arrested April 27, 1969, for violating an injunction limiting picketing at a medical college hospital. He was released from jail about five days before he flew to Mankato.
During Abernathy's speech, the peace activist made it clear he did not advocate violence or military action, MSC's newspaper reported.
His colleague, Dr. King, spoke at Mankato in November 1961.
During the 1969 presentation, Abernathy quoted words engraved on the assassinated civil rights leader's headstone — he wanted all men to be “free at last.”
Abernathy then said that until that was a reality, he would be out there on the battlefields in America fighting against poverty and inequality.
During his address, he described an upcoming trip to Washington, D.C. He planned to bring a list of nine demands to help the nation's poor and to bring an end to war and the military draft.
Cowan remembers Abernathy gave a good speech, however, it wasn't as fiery as another guest that evening, Dr. Charles Hamilton, who told the crowd of his plans to “sock it to Mankato” with his message about equality for blacks.
Abernathy went on to become an internationally known spokesman and an advocate for non-violent, direct action.
He was president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference when he returned to the area in April 1975 as the guest of Gustavus Adolphus' Peace Education Program and the college's Black Student Organization.
Articles in the Gustavian Weekly student newspaper said Abernathy's sermon at Christ Chapel was titled “Paving the Jericho Road” and that he later presented a special chapel service “A Nation in Crisis.”
Dr. Chester M. Pierce, a founding national chairman of the Black Psychiatrists in America and a Harvard professor, accompanied Abernathy to St. Peter.
In 1977, Abernathy stepped down from his post as SCLC president. After an unsuccessful race for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, he focused on serving as a minister and speaker.
His autobiography "And the Walls Came Tumbling Down" was published in 1989.
Abernathy died April 17, 1990, at Atlanta.
