“This part of the county has undergone a wonderful change so far as moisture is concerned. The winters are not so long or so severe as they were years ago. In older times snow fell to a depth of from 3 to 4 feet during the winter, and in the spring we had a number of successive days’ rainfall, which filled up lakes, and creeks, rivers, and ponds to over flowing. We hardly believe the time will ever come again when our lakes will fill and streams overflow.”
You may think you’re reading a contemporary climatologist comments on our current weather patterns; however, these words were found in an October 1895 Free Press article concerning an area known as Rush Lake.
Rush Lake is about 6 miles southwest of Mankato, off of Highway 169. The lake once covered 200 acres, mainly in Judson Township. As rain and snow diminished each year, the water in the lake receded, leaving only grass and weeds. Therefore, in 1895, it was determined the lake would be divided between the eight adjacent property owners, each getting a 25-acre lot. Ditches were to be built through the area, running in various directions, to help with any need for future drainage.
The Rush Lake School in South Bend Township received one of those parcels. The school building was rebuilt in 1940 and continued educating students until 1957. It still stands, now remodeled as a house.
In the 1960s questions were raised about returning the area to marsh land conducive to waterfowl. It was determined the area had been legally drained with a county ditch running through it. Allowing water to be raised to a desirable level for waterfowl would conflict with the existing drainage being asked by farmers.
However, in the 1970s the county approved purchase of 183 acres of marshy land, sometimes referred to as the Rush Lake Slough. The area became the Rush Lake Wildlife Management Area. It was expanded in 1980 with the addition of 178 acres and was dedicated as the O.A. Vee Memorial Wildlife Management Area. Vee, whose nickname was Obie, was well known for his conservation activities in the area. He also was an avid duck hunter.
Since the 1980s, additional land has been purchased by Minnesota Pheasants and Minnesota Deer Hunters Associations. The area was chosen as the site for the Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener in 2015. The Wildlife Management Area now includes about 262 acres.
The area is described as a restored prairie wetland complex with a small upland forest component.
