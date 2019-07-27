The Free Press
“The Best Little Fair in Minnesota” — Sibley County Free Fair in Arlington — will mark its 150th year when it opens Saturday, Aug. 31.
The first recorded date for Sibley County’s fair is 1867. The event took place in Henderson.
County fairs generally are known as annual events; however, in its early years, Sibley County’s had gaps in its fair years.
The fair was held at various locations before it had a permanent site.
A 2019 committee member, Dennis Van Moorlehem compiled the following historical information about the agriculture-based county gathering.
In the late 1860s, Minnesota’s Legislature enacted agriculture societies to sponsor county and state fairs.
The Sibley County Agricultural Association voted in 1865 to have a county fair at Arlington and agreed the event should be held there for five consecutive years, however, the move was not immediate.
A recorded date for the first Arlington fair is not available, however, the second county fair in that town was in 1873.
The village of Arlington donated the land for the fairgrounds to the society and residents, who wanted the event in Arlington, added $1,700 to the city’s donation.
Dec. 11, 1911, the board voted to permanently keep the county fair in Arlington and it’s been held there since.
Throughout its history, the fair has featured dairy herd competitions, greased-pig catching competitions, carnival rides and grandstand events such as stock-car racing.
Entertainment features have included Miss Henderson and Her Performing Dogs, DeWaldo Balancing Act, Rita Rose Dance Troupe, Golden Troubadours, Blue Ridge Mountain Girls and Kitty Wells.
Around 1909, the fair featured Ferris wheel rides on Arlington’s Main Street. Rides cost 10 cents.
Parades once were an important part of the fairs for many years.
Sibley County’s last three-day fair was Sept. 19-21, 1912. It’s first four-day fair was Sept. 20-24, 1913.
Four-thousand people attended the 50th annual fair that opened Sept. 25, 1919.
Fair highlights were a pig-feeding contest, poultry-raising contest and canning contests for boys and girls who lived in the county.
Permanent structures for various fair exhibits were built about a 100 years ago. Plans were announced in 1915 for a school exhibit building and in 1917, a poultry building was erected.
In July 1919, a $3,500 pavilion was approved for the grounds. Hog barns were constructed around 1920 and in 1942.
In 1942, the fair was canceled in response to a war-effort order from the director of transportation calling for Americans to conserve tires and rubber. A one-day 4-H club event was offered as an alternative to the fair that year.
The fair’s old grandstand was replaced in the 1940s by the 1,200-capacity structure that’s still in use today.
The city of Arlington purchased the fairgrounds in 1944.
A new exhibit building and a horse barn were added in the mid-1950s. The fair’s poultry barn and American Legion building both were built in 1964.
When the fair marked its 100th anniversary in 1953, its older attendees were treated to free entry passes, grandstand admission and a dinner.
In 2000, the fair was extended to a five-day event.
The Heritage Building on the fairgrounds was completed in 2013.
Today, the fair’s organizers oversee 38 committees and a budget of $175,000.
Increasing numbers of Sibley County residents are entering their rabbits, sheep, goats, llamas and poultry to be judged.
Horse entries have decreased slightly in recent years.
Attendance in recent years has fluctuated at around 20,000.
The theme for this year’s fair is the town, Arlington.
(The Sibley County Historical Society in Henderson will be closed July 31 through Aug. 4 when its members will be manning a booth at the fair.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.