A once-bustling village in Sibley County turned into a ghost town within 20 years from its founding in the early 1850s.
The river bluff site originally called Walker's Landing and later renamed Faxon Village was in the eastern part of the county northeast of Henderson.
In its heyday, Faxon boasted three general stores, a blacksmith shop, two saloons, a sawmill, a warehouse and a ferry.
Its founders were the Walker brothers — Joseph, Cornelius and Hartwell. They arrived in the area in May 1852 and soon built a hotel/boarding house not too far from a river landing.
Their guests were travelers, speculators and pioneers looking for claims within the county.
Postmaster Hartwell Walker handled mail addressed to "Big Hill, Walker's Landing." When his wife, Sarah, joined him in 1853, she was the first white woman to live in the village.
At that time, most of the county was part of a huge hardwood forest ecoregion, The Big Woods. Settlers took advantage of the area's good supply of firewood and timber for building materials; however, the only tools they had for clearing the land were shovels, axes and grub hoes.
Michael Nally was Faxon Township's first white baby. He was born in May 1854, the third child of Thomas and Johanna Nally.
A small log building served as the village's first school. Records indicate Mrs. Susan Thompson taught students there in the summer of 1859.
Terry Shiely Diebel, a descendant of Faxon store/saloon owner/ferryman Michael Shiely, is researching the history of the settlement.
Diebel came across a letter written in July 1879 by a James Phillips to a future Minnesota governor, Andrew McGill. Phillips offered a land speculator's view of Faxon:
“In 1857, or about that time, Gov. Ramsey, Charely Gilfillan, a Mr. Fullerton, my two cousins... myself and others, being anxious to get rich in a minute, concluded that we must own a town. We selected a secluded far out of the way place on the banks of the lovely Minnesota River ... The land was bought of two settlers by the name of Walker ... The surveyor and the lithographer made a pretty town on paper and Fullerton named it after a wealthy manufacturing friend of his in Maine, Faxon, who, it was hinted, might possibly build a summer residence there.”
Historical information collected by Diebel includes an analysis of probable causes for the village's failure. The ferry landing was moved several miles downstream. Talk of a railroad coming to town never materialized.
Investors and merchants were affected by rampant speculation in many areas of the country. Easy borrowing, high rates of interest, a high debt rate and subsequent bank failures resulted in a widespread financial depression.
By the 1870s, Faxon was a ghost town.
(Sibley County Historical Society's book, "Remembering Country Schools of Sibley County" was the source of information used in this column).
