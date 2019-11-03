The Free Press
ST. CLAIR — St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in St. Clair has withstood a false prophet, flooding in 1968, and blizzards on Christmas Eve in 1983 and Ash Wednesday in 1984, according to information compiled by the church’s unofficial historian, Myrtle Westphal.
The church’s founding 150 years ago was about three years after a group of Lutherans first settled in the St. Clair area. Its 13 charter members were German immigrants who had lived in Wisconsin for a short time before moving the village of Hilton, St. Clair’s former name.
These early settlers were attracted to the area’s natural beauty and farmland near the Blue Earth River.
Another factor in the Lutherans’ decision to stay was their encounter with a man who claimed to be a follower of Dr. Martin Luther who told them he would strictly follow Luther’s teachings.
However, the founding settlers soon determined the man was “a deceiver.” They refused to listen to his preaching.
Instead, they accepted a pastor from Courtland, Rev. Rennecke, who had been directed by synod officials to contact Lutherans in the region.
Rennecke began preaching sermons in a schoolhouse about a half mile east of the village.
Hilton’s official name at that time was Winnebago Agency and the majority of the area’s population were Native Americans. The Ho-Chunk or Winnebago people also had relocated to the area where they, too, farmed the rich soil.
A federal treaty in 1855 had required the Ho-Chunk’s relocation from a reservation at Long Prairie. Despite their decision to not participate in the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, they were exiled from Minnesota along with other Native Americans in the conflict’s aftermath.
Church records do not indicate any of its members were Ho-Chunk.
In 1868 the Rev. A. Kuhn, a member of the Minnesota Synod, began to provide services for area Lutherans, including residents of Hilton and Mankato. Under Kuhn’s guidance, the Hilton Lutherans began to organize a congregation. St. John’s constitution was accepted July 31, 1869.
Kuhn served at the congregation seven years. During a short pastor vacancy, the Hinton Lutherans held “reading services” led by a layman, John Fitzloff.
In 1876, the Rev. G.E. Ahner, a Nicollet congregation’s pastor, agreed to also serve St. John’s.
That same year the congregation was incorporated and its first house of worship was built.
By 1880, St. John’s was a self-sustaining congregation with 20 voting members and its first “divine called” pastor, the Rev. C.J. Reynhaut. Its first parsonage was built in 1892 and its second, and present, parsonage was erected in 1905.
St. Clair was incorporated in 1907.
Ladies Aid records for 1913 indicate its members paid for the church’s furnace and half of the expenses for a new organ.
The early 1920s saw changes for the congregation. Its confirmation classes began to be taught in English and a structure was moved to the congregation’s property from across the street for use as a schoolhouse.
The cornerstone of the new church was laid in 1925, and by 1927, the building was ready to be used for worship, weddings and funerals.
A hundred families comprised St. John’s when its 75th anniversary was celebrated in 1944.
The practice of using German for worship services was discontinued in 1950.
By 1952, the church’s interior had been redecorated and that year, for the first time, youths wore gowns during their confirmation services.
In the 1960s, the congregation began its tradition of serving a breakfast after sunrise services on Easter Sunday.
Months before its 100th anniversary in 1969, the 523 people attending St. John’s had dealt with 30 inches of murky water in the church basement, the result of heavy rains in the region.
After a $40,000 mortgage was paid up in 1975, the congregation made building improvements and annexed cemetery land.
St. John’s Wurlitzer organ was installed in the church’s balcony in 1983, but that year the organ wasn’t played for Christmas Eve services because a blizzard forced a cancellation.
By the time the church’s 125th anniversary was celebrated in 1994, the 491 people who regularly sat in the pews included 378 communicant members.
The congregation celebrated the beginning of a new century in 2000, along with the installation of the Rev. Daniel Schmidt. In 2003, the congregation voted to start its pre-school program.
The Rev. Matthew Grunewald has served St. John’s since 2009.
“Welcome Home” is the theme for a sesquicentennial celebration today in conjunction with the congregation’s annual mission festival.
Past and present members of St. John’s will pose for a group picture on the church grounds before the opening of a 3 p.m. 150th anniversary worship service.
