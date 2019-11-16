ST. PETER — The July 8, 1892, issue of The Saint Peter Herald included a long article about the city's new electric lights:
“Last Friday night was a red letter night in the history of St. Peter for on that occasion the new electric light plant was set in operation. As soon as the shades of night had fallen, a sudden flash of light made people aware that the old dark dingy street lamps were a thing of the past and that a flood of electric light had taken their place.
"The night was an unusually dark one and the lamps had an excellent opportunity to show their worth and they more than pleased the people. The incandescent lamps for inside lighting were very brilliant and the plant was immediately voted a success.
"St. Peter is now the best lighted city in the state, as the distribution is perfection itself, and too much praise cannot be spoken in behalf of the men who planned the plant and made it possible."
St. Peter had been illuminated at night by street lamps, prior to the city's installation of its electric system in 1892.
In 1891, the community’s two newspapers — The Saint Peter Herald and The Saint Peter Tribune — were occasionally mentioning other cities' use of electric light systems. By early February 1892, the City Council's committee on electric lights was investigating various electric light plants in operation.
That committee's written report to the council recommended the clerk should make arrangements to advertise for bids to build an electric light plant in St. Peter.
The Feb. 10, 1892, Tribune contained the following statement: “We heard a citizen remark Tuesday that he might as well have no lights at all as the tallow dips that struggle to give light on a few of our streets.”
About two weeks later, The Tribune contained this item: "George Evenson 'dressed himself for the leap year party, and started for the avenue. He missed his footing in the darkness and fell into a ditch, (n)ecessitating an entire change of linen before being presentable at the party. He is stronger than ever in favor of electric light.'”
St. Peter's newspapers described the construction of the electric light plant at the St. Peter State Hospital in 1891 and provided detailed information about the system when the plant became operational in January 1892.
According to the Tribune's Feb. 10, 1892, the view of the state hospital at night from across the river in Kasota was “simply grand.”
"Electric light men were thicker in St. Peter Monday than bugs on a green ‘tater’ vine in June,” according to a journalist's report in the March 2, 1892, Tribune.
The same issue noted that the council had opened lighting bids.
The Tribune reported March 9, 1892, the electric lights committee recommendation's that the council should accept the bid of Thompson Houston Electric Company.
“The system to be contracted for comprises 1,000 incandescent lamps, 45 arc lights, 2,000 candle power for street lighting, and 30 arc lights for commercial purposes, making 75 arc lights; Ball engine and condenser, including boiler. The entire plant is to cost $13,667.00," the newspaper reported.
The March 11, 1892, issue of The Herald reported that Thompson and Houston received the contract for all of the electrical apparatus and that the contract for the steam plant was awarded to Cooley and Vater, representing the Ball Engine Company.
On March 30, 1892, The Tribune reported that the electric arc lights were scheduled for arrival soon.
In an interview by The Herald, a Mr. Pearce of Thompson and Houston said the full system would be in operation by July 1.
“Workmen commenced to lay brick for the electric light building today — McCabe & Rinkel are the contractors, and the building is to be done by the 16th of this month,” according to the May 4 issue of The Tribune.
An extension to the east of an existing water works building, the structure was built into the hillside, facing east, and was a short distance south of Nassau Street and east of Front Street.
The May 25 Tribune included comments concerning the light poles:
“The large poles of the electric light plant are unsightly enough upon the streets, but when it comes to plant(ing) heavy guy poles on every corner to steady the larger ones, it looks too ‘botchy’ for anything. The large guy posts reminds us of those that surrounded the palisades of Andersonville prison.”
The council hired Aaron Pehrson for the $65 salaried position of engineer of electric lights. T.F. Frazier was paid $45 per month as fireman of the electric light plant.
St. Peter's streets were lit up by 44 arc lamps. The city had in storage 500 more of the 2,000-candle power incandescent lamps. A power house, which was connected to the city's the pump house, contained two large dynamos — one had a capacity of 50 2,000-candle-power arc lights. The other was an incandescent dynamo with a capacity of 1,000 lights, 16 candle-power each. A switch governed the whole system.
A test of the new lights was made June 30, 1892 — a Thursday night — and another test was made the next evening.
That year, St. Peter celebrated the Fourth of July with many events, including fireworks and the official beginning of the operation of the new system of electric lights.
There were many favorable comments about the new lights in the newspapers after the system became fully operational. Few problems or negative aspects were reported.
The following comments were published in the July 13 issue of The Tribune: “The full moon of the past week knocked out the arc lights, and thereby the city saved money.”
“The electric arc lights are so bright at night, that it is with difficulty that some horses are persuaded to pass under them.”
“The transformer at Engesser’s burnt out last night, a loss to the electric light company of about $75.” (This would have been at the Engesser Brewery on South Front Street.)
St. Peter's original “Power House” building was demolished in 1987.
