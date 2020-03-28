The Free Press
Editor’s note: Twenty-two years ago on March 29, 1998, a tornado outbreak roared through the Upper Midwest. Part of that storm system, a supercell that remained intact for more than 150 miles, produced 14 tornadoes in Minnesota.
Most of the damage in the state was caused by three tornadoes — one rated F4 on the Fujita scale that hit the town of Comfrey, an F3 that hit St. Peter, Minnesota, and an F2 that hit Le Center.
This column is a reprinted Free Press story written by Brian Ojanpa in 2013.
ST. PETER — To tweak an old proverb, what didn’t kill St. Peter made it stronger.
The devastating 1998 tornado it incurred also has made St. Peter something of a model city for how swiftly it recovered from that late March storm.
St. Peter continues to be a prime example of efficient recovery from a natural disaster, and its textbook response to more than $300 million in damages continues to inform other communities.
Administrator Todd Prafke said in 2013 St. Peter’s city offices were still getting calls from people recovering from disasters. For example, Worthington officials called for advice after that city experienced a severed ice storm.
Prafke said community officials have spoken to various groups about recovering from a large disaster — from infrastructure as well as community standpoints.
He said it’s been St. Peter’s experience that a community recovers in two stages, which he terms the “sprint” (frenzied recovery in immediate aftermath) and the “marathon” (the more long-term facets of recovery that span several years).
The swiftness of recovery at Gustavus Adolphus College, which received $50 million in damage, was particularly stunning.
Eyebrows were raised when then-President Axel Steuer decreed amid the rubble that Gustavus would right itself in two weeks. But he was nearly dead-on because students resumed classes three weeks later.
Representatives of the city, county, school district and Gustavus met regularly to discuss ways they can continue to cooperate for the common good.
Prafke said in times of natural disasters and other emergencies, it takes the combined efforts of all affected entities to successfully and swiftly respond.
Here are some of the ways the St. Peter area now stands even better prepared than in 1998:
• Nicollet County’s emergency response system includes dedicated phone lines and satellite phones, and delivery of emergency supplies has been further streamlined.
• New technologies allow rescuers to communicate with each other by radio even though their frequencies differ.
“A new radio system gives us a wide range of ‘talk groups,’ many more than we had in ’98, or even 1 1/2 years ago,” said Eric Weller, who in 2013 was the region’s emergency preparedness coordinator.
He said the new system does away with the old radio communications scenario, whereby emergency personnel would have to, in effect, wait their turns before they could access an open channel.
•Disaster resources information has been saved on computer systems and can be immediately downloaded.
•The National Incident Management System helps responders from different jurisdictions coordinate their disaster responses by providing specialized emergency training sessions to fit specific responder roles.
“Now we have 10 times as many people trained in incident management than we had in 1998,” Weller said. “Even elected officials receive training.”
In some ways, St. Peter’s recovery outcomes have made the city better prepared for similar catastrophic events.
For example, its revamped utility infrastructure ensures that another tornado can’t again take out power lines and poles. That’s because they’ve been replaced by buried fiber-optic lines.
Editor’s note: Eric Weller now serves as a trainer of first responders in the Mankato area and as the coordinator of Minnesota’s South Central Health Care Coalition, according to a recent Minnpost story.
The coalition is one of the state’s eight geographically based health care coalitions, which coordinate all parties, including private medical care providers and county public health departments — and serve as a liaison between health care professionals on the ground and the state during health crises such as COVID-19.
In the latter role, Weller is coordinating how ambulances, hospitals and county departments in the southwest corner of the state prepare for more cases of COVID-19.
