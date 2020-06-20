MANKATO — Streetcars once served an important and fascinating role in Mankato’s history.
Streetcars operated in the town during two different eras for a total of 32 years.
The Street Railway Company ran from 1886 until 1895. A 13-year stretch then occurred with no streetcar line. In 1908, the Mankato Electric Traction Company began and was in business until 1930.
The companies were two very different entities. The only similarity is they ran on some of the same streets.
Horse-drawn streetcars had been operating in hundreds of cities before Mankato finally got around to putting one in. The Mankato Street Railway was organized in 1886 with $50,000 of capital stock by W.M. Farr, the enterprise’s president, J.C. Noe, secretary/treasurer, J.A. Willard and several others.
Construction of the horsecar line was completed in July 1886. It ran for 20 blocks along Front Street from Vine Street south to Willard Street, where the streetcar barn was on the north side of the street.
The streets of Mankato in those days were rutted and muddy after rainy days and during the spring snowmelt. Streetcars ran on smooth rails and riders traveled comfortably from one end of town to the other.
However, low usage plagued the endeavor for its entire existence.
The number of fares for the first three days of operation were 966, 1,033 and 1,455 respectively, according to historian Thomas Hughes. It turned out that, except for circus days and other citywide events, these were the biggest usage days ever.
In the meantime on the national scene, electric streetcars were beginning to replace the horsecars. For example, around 1890 all the smaller gauge track in Minneapolis was replaced by the wider 4-foot 8½-inch track and electric overhead wires were put into place.
Talk of renovating the Mankato system was discussed from both a financial aspect and regulatory one, but no changes were made. The horsecar system continued to limp along, losing money every year, until operations ceased in 1895.
The tracks were removed and creditors were satisfied. The company lost about $75,000 or $12,000 per member.
Thirteen years went by with the Mankato community trying to start a streetcar business but always coming up short with either capital or willpower. With cities such as Winona, St. Cloud, Duluth, Minneapolis and Stillwater having successful electric streetcar systems, Mankato was overdue for business. Finally in 1907, a system came together.
One track line on North Broad Street ran south from Mabel Street and on to Front Street by way of Vine Street and then to Sibley Park.
Double tracks allowed for cars going in opposite directions to pass on a section of Front Street between Main and Cherry streets.
A second line ran from Front Street up Main Street hill to Fifth Street. The line then passed in front of the teachers college and continued to Warren, Fourth, Pleasant and Willard streets.
May 1, 1908, was declared “Streetcar Day” in Mankato as the lines opened for business. The event was declared “the greatest that ever was” in The Free Press.
A 28-piece band played in the street, a horse-racing program occurred at Sibley Park and the fairgrounds played host to a baseball game between Mankato and Madison Lake. There was an evening banquet at the Saulpaugh Hotel, a masque carnival on Front Street, and downtown merchants left their showroom lights on all evening.
At a cost of a nickel, streetcar rides were affordable for most everyone. For the first two years of operation, the company reported it had collected 1,545,708 fares and $11,800 dollars of profit after expenses, interest payments and taxes.
The Mankato Electric Traction Company was constantly searching for ways to increase ridership. In 1913, tracks were added to Pleasant and Willard streets. In 1919 Pleasant Street was extended to Baker, up Baker to Moreland and down Moreland to the railroad tracks. At this point the Willard Street connection was taken up. Just over five miles of track was used for the streetcar line.
Hoping to attract more fares out to Sibley Park on the west end of the line, the company bought three monkeys for the zoo and paid the electric bill for new lights at the park. It also offered free movies at the park until the movie theaters in town cried “foul” citing unfair competition.
Each car was operated by a conductor and a motorman until about 1915, when the company started employing only motormen, a possible sign of financial troubles.
Beginning in 1922, the company steadily operated at a loss. Also at this time and for the next eight years, there was tension between the company and the city. The city claimed the streetcar company was responsible for the upkeep of the pavement between the tracks, which it had no money to fix. And with the increase of the number of automobiles, the Front Street section became crowded.
In addition, the Mankato Electric Traction Company could not set its own rates but was at the mercy of the City Council. In 1925, the company requested an increase from a nickel to a dime. People were furious and said the company could make a profit at two rides for 15 cents.
Finally, the city said enough and revoked the franchise. On March 1, 1930, the last streetcar stopped operating and thus the second street railway ceased to exist.
The automobile proved to be its demise.
For more information about historical topics, visit: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com
