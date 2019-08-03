BLUE EARTH — Agriculture in Faribault County during the 1920s was quite different from what's practiced here today. Crops were very diversified.
Corn and oats would be planted and hay would be harvested by farmers who hoped they'd have success with at least one crop.
The farmers of that era didn't have a lot of folding money, but they ate well. They raised pigs and chickens (for eggs and meat), and their barns housed strings of milk cows.
A new cash crop was needed to supplement the scarce income being generated by their multi-faceted approach to agriculture. Sugar beet crops began to fill that gap for many farmers in Faribault County.
The hub of the region's sugar beet production was a processing plant in Mason City, Iowa.
The problem was, who would be growing the beets and how could production be managed so farmers could have some control over the price? Effective lobbying of both the state Legislature and both houses of the U.S. Congress helped farmers reach those goals.
Farmer-owned cooperatives were formed to keep a watchful eye on the number of sugar beets being planted. The co-ops controlled production levels. Any farmer who grew sugar beets but was not a member of the co-op had no place to sell his crop in the fall.
Raising sugar beets required a lot of hand work, such as thinning seedlings and hoeing weeds. The crops were harvested in the fall by workers who cut off the leafy green tops of the plants before they tossed the beets into a wagon.
Faribault County farmers couldn't afford to hire locals to do this back-breaking work. Instead, they paid Mexicans with green cards and Texans of Mexican heritage to do the job.
These contract laborers traveled north to Minnesota in grain trucks pulling wooden trailers. These tarp-covered trailers served as homes on wheels for the workers and their families.
Family units were generally comprised of a male head of the household and his mother, wife and children. Young children were left in the care of their grandmothers while the other family members were at work in the beet fields.
In the 1970s, beet field workers' gross incomes averaged about $900.
Their presence in the county over the next 40 years was as “invisible” people because the permanent residents paid very little attention to them.
Saturdays the workers and their families would come into town to shop for groceries. Farmers set up charge accounts with the grocers for the workers' purchases of non-perishable food items, pinto beans, flour, corn meal, tomato paste, rice and canned meat.
At the end of the beet season, farmers would pay for the grocery purchases, then deduct that cost from the workers' wages.
Some migrant families decided to remain in Faribault County; however, the vast majority headed south after the annual work in the fields ended.
In 1960, an event changed the lives of migrant field workers, not only in Faribault County, but nationally. CBS ran a television documentary, narrated by Edward R. Murrow, about the lives of migrant workers.
“Harvest of Shame” aired on Thanksgiving. The program was an eye opener.
Congressional hearings started up and money began to be channeled to states to correct the problems revealed in the documentary.
The Minnesota Council of Churches established a state migrant committee that helped organize church committees in the state's seven counties where migrants came for work.
Over the next 10 years, migrant workers were provided services, many for free.
The first season, basic health care kits were distributed and centers were established where migrants could pick up clothing, toys, baby food, bedding and mattresses. Small loans were provided to workers who needed to buy or repair their trucks.
In the seasons that followed, services expanded to include day schools, transportation for students, adult education classes and county welfare visits on the housing camps where migrants stayed.
Dr. Louie Hanson, of Frost, donated his time to provide services to the workers and their families.
Churches in Faribault County created a non-denominational board to evaluate the distribution of these services.
Not everyone was happy about the changes. Some farmers didn't like all the new regulations. Heads of the migrant families complained about children that were in school instead of the fields.
Soon after the invention of a beet-harvesting machine, the farmers' need for manual labor was eliminated.
The Renville County area and the Red River Valley area in northwestern Minnesota became the new hubs for sugar beet production.
