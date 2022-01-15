MANKATO — One of Mankato's most dubious former landmarks was built 50 years ago as a response to a nationwide affordable housing shortage.
Valley Apartments — aka "Tornado Towers" — was an edifice made up of 20 mobile homes stacked four stories high in a kind of "winged'' concept supported by a concrete frame. It was on Monks Avenue, across from what is now Highland Hills Apartments.
Two-bedroom suites in the building rented for $230 per month.
The original developer, in conjunction with a federal housing program called Operation Breakthrough, took on the 1972 project. Harlan Schmidt designed the towers as somewhat of an architectural experiment.
"The concept was highly thought of by the people in Operation Breakthrough. They were trying to forge paths for the future," Schmidt told The Free Press in 1994.
It's unclear who came up with the building's nickname, but credible sources report it withstood big windstorms in the 1980s that tore roofs off other nearby apartment complexes. So the moniker was either about withstanding tornadoes or attracting them like the popular mobile home court myth.
When there was a stiff wind, the Towers were rockin', literally.
The initial owners went into default and the property was bought for $115,000 in 1984 by John Lamoureux and Susan Hood, whose husband, Dennis, was a local apartment manager.
The manager's son gave an account of Towers tenants to the Star Tribune in 2012. He recalled helping clean up the grounds and said college basketball players and immigrants lived there. One Hmong family had a goat on the property.
Reports in The Free Press recalled parties and debauchery, tenants throwing waterbeds off the top floor and having public urination contests.
But as Mankato grew in stature, city leaders wanted to get rid of the structure. It stood out like a sore thumb compared to some of the new, nice-looking student housing that was going up.
The City Council on a vote of 4-2 in May 1994 approved purchasing the property with the intent of tearing it down and removing the eyesore.
"It does not reflect well on our community," said Larry Forsythe, economic development director at the time. Then-City Manager Bill Bassett said the city's move was "guerrilla warfare" against a property with dozens of building code violations, including rotting floorboards, holes from mice, duct-taped windows and electrical sockets.
City officials said they rejected the idea of saving it as they would have to pay relocation expenses for the tenants.
So the city bought it for $160,000 and tore it down at a cost of an additional $30,000. The property was valued at $124,000 at the time.
Said city economic development director Forsythe: "We didn't do a cost comparison because how do you make a comparison with something like this."
The internet is not kind with dubious behavior or properties like Tornado Towers. The intense interest in an otherwise non-descript property in a small town is now part of the lore that spreads so easily online.
When you Google "Tornado Towers," you get that infamous Mankato college housing phenomenon in all its brown glory in three different photos at the top of the search page.
Yet, the structure caught the attention of Dan Black of Landland design of Minneapolis. He created an art print of "Tornado Towers of Mankato, Minn." that was shown as part of an exhibit "Made in the Midwest" at Galerie F in Chicago.
