Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Snow, heavy at times. Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions. Morning high of 41F with temps falling sharply to near 10. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Snow will end this evening giving way to some clearing late. Low -3F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.