MANKATO — President Donald Trump’s campaign stop Monday in Mankato brings to mind another presidential stop that made history. On Oct. 14, 1948, President Harry Truman made a brief appearance here as part of his national whistle-stop campaign tour.
Bryce Stenzel, of Mankato, described the 33th U.S. president’s visit in a November 2018 history column:
“He arrived at Mankato’s Union Depot, adjacent to the Minnesota River, at 8:08 a.m. as part of his 31,000-mile, 352-speech trip across the country. He spoke from the back of the train, for only a few minutes, moving on to Waseca where he spoke again at 9:06 a.m.”
Truman was not the first U.S. president to speak in Mankato. William Howard Taft made a similar appearance on Oct. 24, 1911. However, Taft spoke at the Mankato Opera House.
The 1948 whistle-stop was significant both for putting Mankato and all of southern Minnesota on the map as well as allowing Truman to reach out to southern Minnesotans for their votes to help him retain his presidency. The visit to Mankato demonstrated his awareness and appreciation for the people of the region.
Truman was given little chance of winning the 1948 presidential election against his Republican challenger, Gov. Thomas Dewey of New York, by many pundits, pollsters, politicians and political naysayers; after all, he had only served briefly as vice president, becoming president upon the death of Franklin D. Roosevelt in April 1945.
Although his actions in dropping the first atomic bombs on Japan were widely viewed as ending World War II, Truman’s decision to use the bomb became more and more controversial as Cold War tensions between the U.S. and Soviet Union deepened.
Steven R. Goldzwig, author of “Truman’s Whistle-stop Campaign,” pointed out that there were people who simply believed Truman was not smart enough or experienced enough to protect and defend the free world. Truman’s decision to center his 1948 campaign on improving civil rights for African-Americans (many of whom he had served with in the Army during World War I and believed they were entitled to the same rights as he was) did not win him favor in the South, which was them an important source of votes for the Democratic Party.
Finally, Truman’s lack of charisma when speaking also threatened his campaign. Few people at the time appreciated or even recognized Truman’s fierce desire and determination to demonstrate he could win an election in his own right by trusting the wisdom of the people.
Truman used the “whistle-stop” train tour campaign — traveling the nation by rail — as a means of countering negative images by showcasing his homespun charm, persistence and amazing energy to win the hearts and minds of the voters.
Here are a few excerpts of President Truman’s speech in Mankato:
“Good morning! I can’t tell you how very much I appreciate this wonderful reception this early in the morning. It shows very conclusively that you are interested in the welfare of this great Republic of ours or you wouldn’t come out to hear the facts. It proves to me that you people here in southern Minnesota are just as much concerned about the problems that the country has to face today as are the people everywhere else I visited.
“… Mankato is a good example of the close dependence of farms on cities and cities on farms in this country. Farm prosperity makes for more business in the cities, just like that great city here, and more jobs in the great factories in your town. By the same token, when production and employment are high and workers are receiving good pay, the farmer is able to find a ready market for his products. Whatever helps the worker naturally helps the farmer, and whatever helps the farmer, in reverse, helps the worker.”
Truman’s risky campaign through Mankato and other southern Minnesota communities in the fall of 1948 proved to be one of his wisest campaigning decisions. Truman successfully appealed to Americans in all walks of life, and they responded to him in kind.
He was able to define the issues and articulate the stakes that mattered most to them. They rewarded their president by giving him an unexpected election victory. Truman won a respectable 303 electoral votes to Dewey’s 189.
The States Rights Democratic candidate, Strom Thurmond of South Carolina, received 19 electoral votes and the Progressive candidate, Henry Wallace, received zero.
Truman received Minnesota’s 11 electoral votes. The election of 1948 is considered the greatest election upset in U.S. history.
