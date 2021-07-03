The Free Press
SLEEPY EYE — For 40 years, the Sleepy Eye Area Historical Society has been sponsoring a tour of homes built in the decades immediately following the town’s founding in 1872. The nonprofit recently decided to also use social media to show off the residences of the community’s earliest movers and shakers.
Executive Director Deb Joramo hopes posts to a Facebook page will spark an interest in the town’s history for new residents and youths who are now able to quickly access information when they are curious about Sleepy Eye homes, such as the one Peter Bendixen built in the 1880s or R.H. Bingham’s 1890 residence.
The posts are also there to be enjoyed by older residents who already have some knowledge of houses in their community as well as the people who called them home, Joramo said.
She used a large house on the western edge of Sleepy Eye as an example. “They all know about the Mo House.”
According to SEAHS Museum‘s Facebook page the home’s owner, Hans Mo, was a banker and a native of Norway. He built the large house in 1894 on the six lots comprising the half square between First Avenue and Second Avenue West. Mo had his home painted white.
The address of the house is now 110 Burnside Southwest.
In 1901, Mo built a carriage house across the street from his home, at the northeast corner of First Avenue and Burnside Southeast. The letters M and O were placed amid the gingerbread trim along the structure’s eaves.
The Mo property’s alley was on the north side of the land and was shared with the James family. Both of these homes were set well back from First Avenue. Years after they were built, the homes’ porches had to be removed to make room so new houses could be built in front of them.
When barns and carriage houses gave way to garages, the Mo barn was converted into a house. The Art Walters family lived there for many years. Eventually, the structure was made into a duplex. An outside stairway was attached so that renters did not need to go through the front hall downstairs. The Dwayne Witte family had at a time owned the house.
The Mo family included two sons and two daughters. Rolf Mo was a lifelong resident of Sleepy Eye. So was one of his sisters, Pearl Mo Somerville, who, after her second marriage, was known as Mrs. W.F. Rounds.
Joramo said as Sleepy Eye prepares for its 150th anniversary in 2022, her society has begun to turn its focus to the history of the town’s businesses.
A revitalization committee’s tentative sesquicentennial plans include a walking tour of Main Street.
