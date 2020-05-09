Blue Earth County
MANKATO — Warren Creek. Warren Addition. Those were familiar names of locations in Mankato in the 1850s.
Today it is the name Warren Street that is most familiar to many.
All owe their designation to an early settler, Thomas Dustin Warren.
The street originally ran through Warren’s additions, beginning at Second Street then zig-zagging to Broad Street and straight up the hill.
Warren arrived in Mankato, along with another early settler, George Van Brunt, in 1853.
Already nearly 40 years old, Warren had seen a lot of this new country. He was born in Ludlow, Vermont, in 1814. His family made several moves before eventually settling in Geneva Lake, Wisconsin.
Warren took off for the California gold fields in 1849, returning across the isthmus and up the Atlantic Coast to New York City.
By 1852, he was in Dubuque, Iowa, buying general merchandise that he transported by boat to St. Paul. The merchandise was sent on to the then-new settlement of Mankato.
A brother-in-law, William Paddock, who had visited the area in 1852, perhaps attracted Warren to Mankato, where he opened a trading post along the river.
Warren had arrived in town by June 1, 1853. His wife, Emily (Paddock), and their children arrived 12 days later aboard a steamboat, The Clarion.
The Warrens’ first house proved too cold for the winter, so the family temporarily stayed at The Mankato House.
Sept. 12, 1853, after being in Mankato for less than a year, Warren was appointed the area’s first justice of the peace.
Some of the early historians claim that Warren saved Mankato from a bloody attack.
Descriptions of an encounter with Chief Sintomniduta in 1853 have been repeated in several tributes to Warren. However, the details of the story have not always been in agreement.
Harry Paddock remembered his uncle Thomas Warren as a frontier hero, recalling a man who was “large and muscular of body, outspoken in speech, fearless, yet generous. He was a fine specimen of American frontiersman.”
Soon after selling his stock and trading post to Robert Wardlaw, Warren began to concentrate on real estate.
Warren eventually built a second house for his family. Daughter Mary Pitcher recalled that residence as standing near North Front Street; however, other accounts describe its location as on the curve of South Front Street, which is within the 120 acres of prime land he claimed for the growing town. That land had been laid out in three additions; most of it was south of Cherry Street.
His claim precipitated the first lawsuit in Blue Earth County when another early settler, Henry Jackson, sued Warren for “jumping his land.”
The suit was never tried, most likely because there were no law practices in town at the time.
The Oct. 10, 1871, edition of Mankato Weekly Review described a second lawsuit. Warren lost that case against the city in district court.
The matter in hand was ownership of the land that eventually became Warren Street. His title to the land had, apparently, been in dispute since he arrived in town, and the district court ruled the city had a right to recover the tract of land they needed for a thoroughfare.
Warren died in May 1879, having spent more than 25 years helping to build Mankato.
Today the street named for Warren ends at Highland Avenue, begins again west of Highland Park and runs in a southern direction.
A proposal had been made in 1871 for Warren to be extended to Front Street; however, additional blocks were not constructed until almost a hundred years later. In 1974, Warren Street was extended from Broad Street to Front Street.
For more information about historical topics, visit: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com
