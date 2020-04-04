NORTH MANKATO — On an early April morning in 1965, Gerald Hammerschmidt’s alarm clock rang at 4 o’clock in his Trailer Town home north of Mankato.
The 34-year-old bachelor got dressed and headed to the shop.
It was cold and dark and he was going in earlier than usual, but his boss at Mankato Trailer Repair needed volunteers to help out in a crisis.
He drove to the Bowen Trailer Company property north of Mankato, where a day earlier, he helped build a sand dike.
Hammerschmidt parked his car on the shoulder of Highway 169, put on his waders, opened the driver’s side door and stepped down.
Two weeks later his body was found snagged in a tree along the flooded Minnesota River.
His boots must have filled with water and held him down in the river, believes his sister, Lenora Hickey, 81, of North Mankato.
“Gerry didn’t know that his shift was called off and the last crew had left at 1:30 a.m. because the water was too high,” Hickey told The Free Press in 2015.
The flood of 1965 ranked as the second-highest river level in local history. Residents all along the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers were affected. After the waters receded, communities were left with damage totals in the millions of dollars.
Flooding was the big news for newspapers, television and radio stations for weeks in 1965. In 2015 the media, with help from local historical societies, observed the 50th anniversary by revisiting the coverage of the time.
But in all of the attention and all of the coverage, one important story was overshadowed: A local man lost his life in the flood.
Even in 1965 two Free Press stories about the search for Hammerschmidt and the discovery of his body were below articles about a national disaster declaration for the area, the war in Vietnam and dozens of tornadoes that had touched down in the nation.
His sister describes Hammerschmidt as a shy, modest man. But she understandably wants his story told. “He gave his life in the flood.”
The searchWhen Glen Tompkins went to check on his business on April 8, he spotted the parked car and assumed Hammerschmidt was volunteering with another crew.
Two days passed and there still was no word from his welder. Tompkins began to worry. He told a newspaper reporter Hammerschmidt was not the type to abandon his car or to go that long without calling his employer to see if he was needed.
Hickey’s husband, Monty, and Tompkins began checking with sandbagging crews, asking if anyone had recently seen Hammerschmidt.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department then began its efforts to locate Hammerschmidt. Search airplanes were twice flown over the river.
During the time her brother was missing, family members and a friend who had been displaced by flooding all were staying with the Hickeys. Their home was on high ground in west Mankato.
“We were wall-to-wall with people,” Lenora Hickey said.
Her husband and she were then a young couple in their 20s. It was Easter time and Hickey wanted to offer her children some normalcy.
“The kids were still tiny. I went out and got them baskets,” she said.
At the time, her husband worked for the utilities company and had to enter empty homes to shut off lines. Monty confided in Lenora he had dreaded entering the flooded basements for fear of finding his brother-in-law’s body.
She said her mother did not want to consider the possibility her son had drowned. “Two weeks is a long time to hold on to hope. It took a terrible toll on her.”
The Easter holiday is still a tough time of the year to get through for Hickey. “Everyone kept bringing Easter lilies (for the funeral). Now I can’t stand them.”
It was Tompkins who found Hammerschmidt downstream about a half mile from the shop. The ice-cold water had preserved his body’s features, but only temporarily. Hickey remembered a director from Landkamer asking her family to bring clothes to the funeral home to dress her brother, then calling back to say a closed casket service would be necessary.
Hammerschmidt was born in Springfield. He attended St. Anne’s School in Wabasso and a country school in Redwood County.
He was stationed in Germany for 17 months with the 2nd Armored Division in the late 1950s. Before he moved to Mankato for his job in 1960, he had worked at Ochs Brick and Tile.
He joined the Mankato area American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts and Knights of Columbus and the Order of Foresters at SS. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church.
Hickey has held on to a clipping written in 1960 congratulating a Morson-Ario bowling team for winning the city championship. The league made sure Hammerschmidt’s name was included with his team members Stan Lyons, Dutch Lyons, Mike Farrell, Roy Baier, Ray Dingler and Louis Polyard.
VFW members attended Hammerschmidt’s military funeral April 27 at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Springfield. He is buried in the church cemetery near his parents.
Some of Hickey’s memories of her big brother are typical for a younger sibling. “When Mom and Dad left him in charge, he acted like he was the parent.”
She also recalls her brother’s acts of kindness, which were sometimes anonymous. “I remember, he would sit with someone who had cancer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.