MANKATO — In 2010, the actress Betty White gave a shoutout to Mankato’s best-known author of children’s books, Maud Hart Lovelace.
White depicted a children’s librarian in an episode of “The Middle.” Her character tells a little girl of her love for the Betsy, Tacy and Tib stories as she recommends the series of books by Lovelace. Mrs. Nethercott then turns mean on the next kid who approaches her desk. She threatens to prevent the show’s main character, Brick Heck, from passing to the next grade if he doesn’t return 30 books he has checked out.
Lona Falenczykowski, of Mankato, revisited the scene from the May 19, 2010, episode recently via a clip posted on Instagram shortly after White’s death on Dec. 31. White’s 100th birthday had been only weeks away.
Falenczykowski is a member of the Betsy-Tacy Society and a movie fan.
“The Betsy-Tacy series was, of course, mentioned in ‘You’ve Got Mail,’” she said, referring to a 1998 romance film starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.
The society has no knowledge of White visiting Mankato, which Lovelace renamed “Deep Valley” for her semi-autobiographical series based on the lives of a group of children in the early 1900s.
White did visit Minnesota though, and she had two longtime roles as characters with roots in this state. She played Sue Ann Nivens, a man-hungry Twin Cities television personality on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” Her sweet and naive Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls” often reminisced about her hometown of St. Olaf, Minnesota.
White visited the St. Olaf College campus in Northfield in May 1992.
The college’s newsletter summarized White’s schedule: “The visit itself was a whirlwind of activity for the five-time Emmy award-winning actress. White created a flurry of excitement when she showed up at a St. Olaf women’s softball game. She attended both a rehearsal and the spring concert of the St. Olaf Choir, joining the choir in singing the college fight song, “Um Yah Yah.” The next morning, she had breakfast at the Ole Store and a tour of the Northfield Historical Society museum. Seeing a photo of the outlaw Jesse James, she said, “Look at his eyes. Is it any wonder Fonda played him?”
White was treated to a driving tour of Northfield and afterward returned to the campus for a chapel service. St. Olaf President Melvin George spoke on the topic “Becoming like children…” and concluded his talk by thanking the Rose Nylund character “for reminding all Americans, even as they giggle nervously at some of the things you do, that being open, humble, dependent, and vulnerable like a child is something to be admired, that naïveté is not all bad, and that happy endings are, in fact, what God had in mind all along when he made the world.”
Nylund’s absurd, slightly loony stories about life in St. Olaf were a running gag on the series and came to define the character — so much so that the acclaimed choir from St. Olaf got to visit the Hollywood set of “The Golden Girls” during its 1989 tour, according to a 2012 St. Olaf Magazine article by alum Susan Hvistendahl.
The Betsy-Tacy Society also is thankful for White promoting a local author and the state of Minnesota.
Falenczykowski noted a connection last fall when an East Coast film critic arranged for a tour of the Mankato neighborhood featured in most of Lovelace’s books. “Steve Mears brought his mom to town to see the Betsy-Tacy houses.”
As they prepared to leave Mankato, the pair asked Falenczykowski for directions to St. Olaf.
