Last year at this time everything was close to done when it came to sowing seeds.
“Last spring it wasn’t warmer, but it was so much drier and a lot of people had a lot of their crops in before the 1st of May. This year most won’t have any crops in by May 1,” said Tom Hoverstad, a scientist at the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca.
And it’s not just farmers bummed by a late March and April that’s featured little reprieve from high winds, clouds and rain.
“Even for people not in agriculture, it’s getting depressing,” Hoverstad said. “They just can’t get out and do the things they want to do.”
Caitlyn Lorr, a meteorologist at KEYC TV, said the month of April wasn’t near a record-setter for rainfall, as Mankato got nearly 4 inches of rain for the month as of Saturday afternoon. But the gloom factor is far above average.
“It’s been very gray and gloomy. We’re about three weeks behind for blooming, for tree leaves to come out and things to start greening,” she said.
“Temperatures have been the big story. April 2 and 9 were the only two days of April that we saw average temperatures. There were just five days above average and 21 days below average,” Lorr said Friday, with just a couple of days left in the month, both of which would also be below normal.
‘”It’s definitely been a colder and windier April than average.”
Saturday brought light to moderate rain off and on throughout the day, with about a half inch falling as of Saturday afternoon.
The 10-day forecast is more promising. The forecast is for cloudy to partly sunny every day through next Sunday. But the rain chances are fairly slight every day and temperatures slowly improve to the upper 50s most of the week and the low 60s by next weekend. The average high temperatures for next weekend are the mid-60s to low 70s.
Johanna George, of Drummers Garden Center & Floral, said staff and customers are antsy.
“It’s been a doozy of a spring.”
But she said the slow start gives everyone a chance to do some planning and pruning and other things that can get overlooked in an early spring.
She said it’s also a time to enjoy some cold-tolerant flowers like pansies. “Usually you put those out in late March and they’re gone in mid May, but right now they’re our winning ticket.”
For the garden center, the cold means they begin being tight on space in their greenhouses. “Usually there are things going out, but in weather like this, it’s better we keep them inside in our care,” George said.
She said there is still plenty of time to plant everything people want.
“I’d encourage people to be patient. If you’re not seeing those perennials coming up, don’t worry; if your trees and shrubs aren’t budding, don’t worry.”
Hoverstad said the coming week’s forecast isn’t too promising. “There’s not anything in the 60s. Next week looks dry at least, so that will help out.”
He said the rain this spring has been a benefit, coming off a drought year. “We have ample supply to get the crops going once farmers can plant.”
Waseca had 3-4 inches of rain in April. “We’ve had Aprils with 5 or 6 inches or more, so we’ve been here before.”
Soil temperatures 2-4 inches deep are at the mid 40s, 5-10 degrees below normal.
“People won’t look at planting seed until the (soil) temperatures are over 50 degrees,” Hoverstad said.
While everyone is itchy to dig in the dirt, Hoverstad said there is still time.
“It’s no time to panic, but when it does get nice, farmers will be running long days. If the crop gets in by May 5, there is a good potential for full yields. But even by the 15th, we can expect good crops.”
