MANKATO — Camp Sweet Life couldn’t happen this year, but the Glow Run supporting it still will in virtual form so campers can return next year.
The summer camp for children with Type 1 diabetes, usually held in August, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mankato’s Glow Run fundraiser won’t be held in person for the same reason, so organizers switched to a virtual event instead.
The nonprofit is asking people to register, run on their own and submit their times and distances. Runners and walkers will then be eligible for prizes and receive certificates and T-shirts.
The run/walk can happen anytime, but Camp Sweet Life also has an online auction planned. Bidding will be open between 10 a.m. Sept. 12 and 7 p.m. Sept. 13 with items listed on Camp Sweet Life’s Facebook page.
Last year's auction raised about $3,000 for the organization, according to Executive Director Rene Maes Jr., who said he's hoping for similar support this year for the virtual run and auction.
"We want to keep it going," he said. "People can participate and (walk or run) as a family, yet also make a donation to Camp Sweet Life."
With Type 1 diabetes being an autoimmune disease, he said the nonprofit couldn't risk holding the camp this year. The camp would've had to manage 120 campers, a medical staff and counselors for a week, a situation that could've quickly gotten even more complicated if anyone tested positive for the coronavirus.
The nonprofit did hold a virtual camp featuring songs and videos with mental health, social work and dietary experts, Maes said. Next year's camp is already scheduled for August.
Gail Graupman's daughter, Lilli, 16, attended Camp Sweet Life as a camper starting in 2011 and would've been a counselor in training this summer. Lilli's first year at camp after her diagnosis showed her how she wasn't alone, Gail said.
“It was life-changing for her," she said. "When she was 7 and diagnosed you think you’re the only one who has it, so it was a great experience to go and see other kids with it."
The family has participated in the Glow Run multiple times and plans to do so again this year. Gail was on the Glow Run committee when it first started eight years ago.
She hopes the virtual run's flexibility will lead to strong participation.
“You hope a lot of people sign up and do it," she said. "Maybe you can get some more people to do it because it’s not a restrictive date."
