MANKATO — A glow run Saturday evening will benefit Camp Sweet Life, the summer camp for children with diabetes.
The camp, started in 2010 with 20 children, hosted about 90 children last year at Camp Patterson on Lake Washington. The nonprofit covers the children’s insulin needs, giving parents the peace of mind they need when leaving their child at camp.
Saturday’s glow run at 1001 Heron Drive by Rosa Parks Elementary is the camp’s main fundraising event.
Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. before a kids run at sunset and a 5k and 6k at around 7:45 p.m. To pre-register, go to www.campsweetlife.org.
