MANKATO — Greater Mankato Growth announced winners of the 2022 Business Awards, with Drummers Garden Center & Floral to be inducted into the Business Hall of Fame.
The winners will be honored at an event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Awards are also given by GreenSeam, Visit Mankato and City Center Partnership.
GMG Awards
Hall of Fame: Drummers Garden Center & Floral
Each year at least one business from the Greater Mankato region is inducted into the Business Hall of Fame for its contributions to a vibrant community.
Those contributions include: improving the quality of life in Greater Mankato through the creation of quality jobs and developing opportunities for their employees, demonstration of personal and business ethical qualities, including dedication to family, community, the environment, and private enterprise, as well as demonstration of qualities of entrepreneurship by assuming the risk of organizing, developing and managing a successful private business enterprise in Greater Mankato.
Business Legacy: ISG
The Business Legacy award honors private sector businesses that have been in business in Greater Mankato region for 10 or more years and have previously been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Distinguished Business: APX Construction Group
This award honors an outstanding company that has been in business for three to 10 years.
Brian Fazio Business Education Partnership: Minnesota State University - College of Business (Education) and United Prairie Bank (Business)
The award recognizes partnerships that enhance education and business in Greater Mankato.
Hap Halligan Leadership Award: Coralyn Musser
The Hap Halligan Leadership Award recognizes an individual who has participated in the Greater Mankato Leadership Institute program and demonstrated outstanding creative and innovative contributions to the community.
Young Professional of the Year: Macy Anderson
One distinguished young professional between 21-40 years of age is recognized for leadership and service through commitment to community, service, volunteerism and involvement in efforts to enrich the professional/leadership development of other young professionals.
Visit Mankato Awards
Bring it Home: Hockey Day Minnesota local organizing committee
The Bring it Home award recognizes an individual, group or organization that works alongside Visit Mankato to bring a significant event to Greater Mankato.
Hospitality: Old Town Day of the Dead
The Hospitality award recognizes an individual, group or organization who has gone above and beyond to provide outstanding hospitality to the visitors of Greater Mankato or who has helped promote Greater Mankato as a great destination to visit.
City Center Awards
CityDesign Award: Dotson Iron Castings
This category recognizes new construction or renovation projects that contribute to the economic vitality of the City Center.
Creative Placemaking Award: Mankato Kiwanis Centennial Mural
This category recognizes projects that include aesthetic improvements such as exterior signage, landscaping and beautification, public art and exterior furnishings.
Stewardship Award: Historic Masonic Hall and Studio 5
This category recognizes projects that incorporate sustainable elements into new construction or renovations, projects that improve environmental conditions through cleanup of brownfield sites, and/or recognizes projects that work to celebrate and maintain the historic integrity of a property, building or landscape.
GreenSeam Awards
Seamed in Success: Rod Hebrink, Compeer Financial
The Seamed in Success award honors an outstanding business, organization, community, or individual which has made a large impact and added value to the community and region.
Growing in the GreenSeam: Ag Management Solutions, Tom Slunecka
The Growing in the GreenSeam award honors an outstanding business that has recently planted its seed in the GreenSeam region.
People can register at the GMG website to attend the awards banquet.
