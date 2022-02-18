The Free Press
MANKATO — Volunteers will be honored during the Greater Mankato Growth annual meeting March 8.
The event, from 5-8 p.m. at Minnesota State University, also will feature speaker Kristen Brown, a bestselling author, coach and consultant.
A rural Minnesota native, Brown was named a top 20 trailblazer in the industry by Meetings Today Magazine and has been featured by Forbes, Psychology Today and CNN.
GMG is the local chamber of commerce, which also includes the Visit Mankato, City Center Partnership and GreenSeam divisions.
The GMG Volunteer of the Year is Bruce Gratz, vice president of institutional advancement at Bethany Lutheran College. He has been a Greater Mankato Ambassador for 25 years, supporting businesses and new leadership in the region.
The Visit Mankato Volunteer of the Year is the Mankato Area Radio Club. The club is a volunteer-based amateur radio group providing support to a variety of events across the Mankato area including the Mankato Marathon.
In 2021 there were 22 radio operators in locations along the 26.2-mile race. Members provide communication to organizers and volunteers before and during the Marathon to help provide a safe experience for runners.
The City Center Partnership’s Volunteers of the Year are Samantha Boeck, director of talent engagement, and Jeremy Wiesen, architecture group leader, at ISG.
They served on the CityArt committee in 2021 and helped with sponsorship outreach for the 2022 tour.
They both served on subcommittees for CityArt last year, were involved in sculpture installation and deinstallation, and recruited ISG staff to volunteer for both.
GreenSeam’s Volunteer of the Year is Valerie Johnson, vice president of human resources and administration at Christensen Farms.
She serves as the chair of GreenSeam’s talent development, attraction and retention committee.
Johnson speaks in classrooms and helped launch two talent video campaigns, explored new partnerships and recruited members.
The GMG annual meeting will be in the MSU Centennial Student Union with a virtual option available. Registration at: greatermankato.com/future.
