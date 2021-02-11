MANKATO — The public is invited to virtually attend Greater Mankato Growth's annual meeting March 9 featuring keynote speaker Ross Bernstein.
Bernstein is the best-selling author of nearly 50 books and an award-winning business speaker who has been featured on national TV news shows and in newspapers.
Bernstein, who has ties to the Mankato area, will share examples of inspirational stories and life lessons from the world of sports, offering a message of resiliency, collaboration, integrity and accountability to the business world and beyond.
The meeting will be a hybrid event taking place virtually via Zoom and in person at the Mayo Clinic Event Center's Grand Hall. GMG will honor its volunteers and review accomplishments of 2020 and share goals for 2021.
Register at: greatermankato.com/annual-meeting.
Guests attending virtually can log in at 11:40 a.m. with the keynote presentation starting at 12:15 p.m.
