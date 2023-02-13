MANKATO — Greater Mankato Growth will honor Volunteers of the Year recipients during its annual meeting March 7.
GMG, Visit Mankato, City Center Partnership and GreenSeam honor volunteers who have shown outstanding leadership through service.
GMG honors
GMG will honor Ceceli Polzin, community and customer relations manager at Mankato Clinic and Dr. Cuong Huynh ("Dr. C") of Discover Chiropractic, who serve as co-chairs of GMG's new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Collaborative.
Polzin and Huynh held several meetings in 2022 with business and education leaders to define the need and gauge the resources that were already available and participated in filming a recruitment video.
The first DEI Collaborative cohort began last September.
Polzin grew up in St. Peter, where she lives with her husband.
Huynh was born in Saigon, Vietnam, and immigrated to the United States with his family when he was 4 years old.
“My company’s vision statement is to help build a thriving community. We believe it is important to help shape our community into a place everyone could be proud of. Volunteerism plays a big part in that because, when we work together, we make a huge impact in each other’s lives," he said in a statement.
Visit Mankato
Visit Mankato’s Volunteers of the Year are Jenna and Justin Rinehart of Nicollet Bike Shop & Ski.
They play a significant role in supporting bike enthusiasts in Greater Mankato. As members of the biking and hiking committee, they were heavily involved in updating Greater Mankato biking and hiking maps, included in Visit Mankato’s Bike & Hike Guide, as well as on trail signage for the cities of Mankato and North Mankato.
They also volunteered time and resources to update Visit Mankato’s online Strava trail maps, shared with running, cycling and hiking enthusiasts around the world.
The Rineharts share their passion for cycling through involvement with the Greater Mankato Bike & Walk Advocates and Greater Mankato Mountain Biking organizations, as well as being part of the team that puts together the RiverValley 100, an annual event that gives bicyclists an opportunity to experience various scenic bike routes around Greater Mankato.
They purchased Nicollet Bike Shop in 2010 and relocated it from rural Nicollet to Old Town Mankato.
City Center Partnership
City Center Partnership’s Volunteer of the Year is Eric Lennartson, marketing specialist at Widseth.
He has served on the CityArt committee for two years. He has volunteered for installation and deinstallation and is actively engaged as a committee member. In 2022, he was one of the lead artists behind the parklet initiative, where he assisted in installing temporary seating in Old Town and on Belgrade Avenue.
Lennartson relocated to Mankato from Minneapolis nearly 20 years ago.
“Helping with CityArt continues to make the arts accessible to everyone and increases the economic impact on local businesses," he said in a statement.
GreenSeam
GreenSeam’s Volunteer of the Year, Naomi Mortensen, is vice president of content strategy at Curious Plot.
She has been a supporter of GreenSeam for almost seven years, actively involved with the Branding & Promotion Committee since its inception and served as its chair for three years.
Mortensen grew up in Hartland and has been in Mankato-North Mankato since she graduated from Minnesota State University.
The GMG annual meeting is 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Minnesota State University Centennial Student Union. To register, visit greatermankato.com/am.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.