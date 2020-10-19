MANKATO — Leaders of Greater Mankato Growth made a strong pitch to the Mankato City Council Monday night for continued property-tax support, even as the city is looking at spending cuts, staff layoffs and difficult budgets in 2021 and beyond.
The organization — which serves as the local chamber of commerce, the regional development agency, and the visitors bureau — is heavily dependent on property taxes through the annual economic development levy imposed on Mankato property owners. Nearly $200,000 in Mankato real estate taxes go to the Regional Economic Development Alliance and another $25,000 is targeted at the downtown business association known as the City Center Partnership, both of which are operated by GMG.
Both of those amounts will be continued in 2021 under agreements between the city and GMG, contracts which require the council to give 90 days notice before the end of the year if it intends to cut its contribution in the following year.
While that deadline is passed for 2021, Council President Mike Laven said he was disappointed that GMG — particularly the economic development arm of the organization — wasn’t offering to cut expenses and reduce its request in the face of a deep recession.
“What I’m hearing is we have an agreement, we’re sticking to it, and we’re not going to take any less,” Laven said. “... It’s business as usual, and that’s shocking to me from a business organization.”
GMG officials and local business leaders who serve on its board of directors noted that the organization is sharing the pain of the pandemic and resulting economic downturn. The convention and visitors bureau, known as “Visit Mankato,” is funded almost exclusively with hotel/motel taxes that have plunged this year.
“As we all know, 2020 has been a year like no other,” said GMG President and CEO Jessica Beyer. “Really, our organization has been hit from all sides.”
The entire organization has felt the effect of the steep decline in proceeds from the lodging tax, taking unpaid furloughs and picking up the slack as staff have been cut from a total of 21 in 2019 to just over 15 now.
Even as the organization has worked to become more streamlined and effective, its mission is more important than ever, according to a string of speakers presented by GMG.
“What we do adds real value,” said Charlie Whitaker, CEO of Taylor Corp. and chair of the GMG board. “... This is the time to really double down and push forward.”
Whitaker and other presenters gave examples of GMG’s work to boost economic vitality in the region, support local businesses and make Mankato an attractive place to recruit both businesses and workers.
They also pointed to past successes and painted a rosy picture of post-pandemic life. The $155 million in private investment in Mankato’s downtown in the past seven years could grow to $500 million by the middle of the decade. And Taylor Corp. could expand from 2,500 local workers to 4,000 in three years.
Dr. James Hebl of the Mayo Clinic Health System pointed to the $100 million spent by that organization on Mankato-area facilities in recent years. That sort of capital investment happens only when reliable regional economic data supports it, and REDA staff regularly provide that data to companies and organizations.
Other than Council member Jessica Hatanpa asking GMG staff for more examples of their successes, no other council members beyond Laven voiced any concern about continuing the payments to GMG.
Council member Karen Foreman said Mankato needs to be prepared for the post-pandemic world, and economic development spending is critical to that.
“We really need to be poised to take advantage of the change that is coming and the possibilities that are there,” Foreman said.
City Manager Pat Hentges, who is predicting an even tougher budget in 2022, suggested that the council schedule a detailed discussion early next year about all of the partnerships it helps subsidize.
“Moving forward, you need to have that dialogue,” Hentges said.
