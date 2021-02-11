MANKATO — Greater Mankato Growth is offering a series of multisession professional development workshops featuring three speakers.
All sessions will be held at the Adams Street Pioneer Bank location in Mankato. Each workshop is priced individually and discounted package pricing for all three workshops is available for $999 until Feb. 15. ($1,247 value).
• Workshop 1: "It's how you frame things" is a four-session workshop facilitated by Scott Morrell of Rebar Leadership.
• Workshop 2: “Grit for Business in 2021” is a three-session workshop facilitated by Cindra Kamphoff.
• Workshop 3: “Success Playbook for Career Advancement" is facilitated by Todd Thiewes of Sandler Training.
Iinformation, pricing and registration for all events can be found at greatermankato.com/professional-development-series.
