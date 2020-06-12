MANKATO — Greater Mankato Growth has joined other chambers of commerce across the state to urge Gov. Tim Walz to allow a full reopening of businesses by next Friday.
"The partial openings we have now are a great first step, but that's not going to be enough to sustain a business long term," said Patrick Baker of GMG.
GMG has also released a video featuring local business owners discussing steps they've taken to keep customers and staff safe during the pandemic. The video can be found on YouTube by searching "#MNReady #GreaterMankatoReady."
The video features Ferrell's Extreme Body Shaping, Kato Jiu-Jitsu, Graif Clothing, Spinners Bar & Grill and Kato Cross Fit, with owners telling Walz of the financial strain they are under and that they have and will continue to put safety measures in place.
The coalition of more than 60 chambers and other groups — called Minnesota Ready — sent a letter to Walz urging a full reopening of businesses, with proper safety measures in place.
Baker said they are hopeful the governor will further relax restrictions sooner than he had originally anticipated because the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has not spiked as much as many had predicted.
When Walz this week allowed more businesses to open under his phase three plan, he included the opening of some businesses, such as fitness centers, that he had originally slated for reopening later under phase four.
"With the COVID situation, particularly in our area, we haven't seen the dramatic spike we were necessarily projecting. We're thankful for that," Baker said. "It's another indication of allowing businesses to reopen."
Sandra Oachs, owner of Spinners Bar & Grill in North Mankato, who appeared in the video, said recent months have been a roller coaster.
"Public safety is of course No. 1, but this whole thing has been complicated, confusing and hard."
She said the restrictions on how bars and restaurants can open, such as only having outdoor service at first, hit some businesses harder than others.
"Every business is different, so having one-size-fits-all doesn't work. In lower North we are we're fortunate to have a patio, but Dino's and Neutral Groundz they do't have that option,"said Oachs, who is also a North Mankato City Council member.
"I feel bad for those businesses that don't have the ability to open up like we did."
She said the rules for distancing and the number of people at a table also have been confusing.
"Bars are open, but you only can have one person every 6 feet at the bar rail but you can have four at a table, so that doesn't make sense."
Oachs said the requirement that bars and restaurants must take reservations is also a strain on those who don't traditionally do reservations.
"I have a beef over the reservation thing. For those of us who don't take reservations, you (now) have to have another full-time person to take reservations and handle that.
"Unless you're in the service industry, you don't understand all the extra work and time involved."
Still, she said, she's glad businesses are starting to reopen.
"At least (Walz) opened it up to some capacity. We have to just take it as we can get it."
The letter to Walz noted that nearly half of Minnesotans own or work for a small business and create two out of every three new jobs each year.
"Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the business community has shared the responsibility of balancing the need for public health protections and economic impacts," they wrote.
An April report by the state showed that compared to the same month last year, employment is down 73% in full-service restaurants, 63% in personal and laundry services, and 61% in arts, recreation and entertainment.
"SBA statistics reveal that these industries have among the highest shares of small business employment in our state’s economy," the letter said.
