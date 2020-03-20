MANKATO — Greater Mankato Growth has created a link providing information on what kind of pickup or delivery options are available at restaurants as well as the operation of other businesses and nonprofits in the Greater Mankato area. There is also a Facebook page listing information.
GMG is encouraging restaurants that aren't on the list to post information to the Facebook page or to email GMG at:
Gov. Tim Walz ordered all bars and restaurants to close until at least the end of the month, but they are able to do delivery or provide take-out orders if they choose to.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.