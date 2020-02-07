MANKATO — Getting funding to complete Highway 14 as a four-lane from Nicollet to New Ulm and supporting a $10.5 million bonding request by North Mankato for Caswell Park improvements and a new fieldhouse are the top legislative priorities for Greater Mankato Growth.
"Certainly the big thing for us is finishing that last 12 1/2 miles of Highway 14," said Patrick Baker, director of government and institutional affairs. GMG is the regional chamber of commerce and economic development organization serving the area.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation just submitted a request for $50 million in federal funding to finish the four-lane, a project that would cost $90 million.
"In one way, shape or form, we need to secure the $90 million. It's probably going to have to be done through a special way, a federal earmark, in (state) bonding, the Corridors of Commerce program or something. That stretch isn't in MnDOT's 20-year plan, so even if there were a gas tax increase, it would still be some time before it was done," Baker said.
North Mankato is seeking money from the state borrowing package — called a bonding bill — to make upgrades to Caswell park softball complex and to build a fieldhouse for tennis, basketball, volleyball and community gathering space.
The fieldhouse would cost $13.5 million and the Caswell upgrades $3 million.
If the state were to provide the $10.5 million, North Mankato would use $5.5 million from local sales taxes and use an additional $500,000 from the city's general fund.
Baker said GMG will also partner with the Minnesota Chamber and the Greater Minnesota Partnership on lobbying for several statewide issues important to business. The legislative session begins Tuesday.
The state Chamber is trying to hold off new workplace mandates. "It's everything from proposed family and medical leave to some scheduling things to some paid time off requirements. There are a number of things the state is looking at that would go beyond the flexibility employers need to provide the benefits that most appropriately fit their employees," Baker said.
He said GMG will also back the Chamber's efforts to bring the state into full alignment with federal tax law in regards to the so-called 179 expensing. Federal tax rules allow business to fully depreciate capital expenses in one year but the state requires that depreciation to be stretched over several years.
The Greater Minnesota Partnership is pushing for money to create more child care and workforce housing in Greater Minnesota. "Those are the biggest things for employers to get and retain employees."
Baker said the legislative priorities were derived thorough vetting process, including surveying of members, consideration and discussion by the organization’s public affairs steering committee, and ultimately, approval by the board of directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.