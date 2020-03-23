MANKATO — Greater Mankato Growth says it is working hard to create a website presence that can cut through the avalanche of information and misinformation to give business members and the community access to understandable help during the cornoavirus crisis.
"It's a resource for our membership and businesses and the community at large. It's a landing page that distills down the complex information coming down," said President and CEO Jessica Beyer.
"There's just so much noise out there. With so much information out we're trying to get people directly to the information they need."
A Business Resources blog post has updated information on changes to Small Business Administration programs, unemployment insurance updates, regulatory changes and other information, with links to the agencies.
"That blog may be the most important, with the latest information," Beyer said.
The GMG COVID page also has a section for "Business Resources," "Support Local Business," "Public Health Info" and "Facebook Group for all Businesses."
The Facebook group, which quickly drew thousands of members, is aimed at letting any business, GMG member or not, list information on their hours and specials and discuss ways to help each other out.
A Swipe it Forward Facebook page has also been established, aimed at letting people donate money via credit or debit cards, with 100% going to the local businesses. According to their page, an anonymous donor walked into NaKato Bar & Grill Monday and swiped their credit card with a donation of $1,000. The contribution was $500 for Nakato and $500 to pay forward tips for the waitstaff.
GMG has also created a spreadsheet online where businesses can list whether they are open or not, their hours, take-out and delivery options and other information.
Beyer said GMG is mindful that they promote local businesses while at the same time not encouraging people to do things that could put their health or others' health at risk during public interactions.
GMG is also conducting an online survey of its members to gauge the impact the pandemic is having on them and to learn what types of help they could most benefit from.
"What are the trends? We need to get a good inventory of what businesses are in need of. For some it may be too early to know but we'll keep listening."
GMG also has a webinar link where webinars from the Department of Employment and Economic Development, the Minnesota Chamber and other groups are archived.
"They are valuable webinars that people can go back and watch."
Beyer said one thing they don't want to do is duplicate programs or information others are already providing.
"We don't want to reinvent the wheel. So if there are other agencies doing things we can direct people to them."
