MANKATO — Patrick Baker has lobbied at the state Legislature for Greater Mankato for nearly a decade and helped move Mankato from a largely overlooked city to a recognized regional center.
At the end of the month, he will move to a new job, although not a new home, to do similar work for one of the first and the largest online universities in the country.
"I was absolutely not looking for a different role. This was one that found me through some connections I've gotten through the political affairs world," said Baker, who has for eight years had a leadership role with Greater Mankato Growth.
Beginning in August, Baker will work for Salt Lake City-based Western Governors University.
"They have aggressive growth plans and I'll be part of a team that works in the Midwest to work with appointed officials, elected officials, business leaders," Baker said.
"It's basically taking what I do at Greater Mankato Growth and using it there."
Western Governor's University was founded nearly 25 years ago by the governors of 19 western states as a nonprofit online university that uses a competency-based learning model as opposed to the traditional cohort-based class model used at most universities.
"They saw this new internet and asked how could we take that and utilize it in an education setting?" Baker said. "Now they are the largest university in the country with 120,000 students enrolled from all 50 states."
Baker said most students are people with full-time jobs and often with families who are working to advance their education and careers.
He graduated Mankato East High School and received a political science degree from Concordia College in 2007 and a graduate certificate in public management from George Mason University.
Baker joined GMG in 2012 as director of government and institutional affairs. In 2018 he was promoted to vice president and director of government and institutional affairs.
During his tenure, Baker was the face of the Mankato region at the state Legislature.
"When I started, there was a general lack of understanding by our state leaders about what Mankato was and what we were contributing to the economy. I can tell you that's no longer the case. We're universally understood and respected for what we're doing," he said.
"There are a lot of communities around the state that are truly envious about what we're doing here, and it's led to Mankato being more successful on the policy level (at the Legislature)."
He said helping the effort to get the local sales tax approved in Mankato was a major milestone of his career.
"The other piece, which I take no credit for, was having Highway 14 completed as a four-lane from Rochester to New Ulm. I'm glad to not leave that undone."
Baker said he will stay put in his hometown. "I would not have it any other way. This community is home and there's no plan to leave here ever. It's truly been the highlight of my professional career to work every day to make my community better."
GMG President and CEO Jessica Beyer said Baker raised the region's profile.
"Patrick was really responsible for building the strong public affairs presence that we have. He had some strong and productive working relationships with community leaders and public officials," Beyer said.
She said he was instrumental in helping get the local sales tax extension approved, advocating for Highway 14, doing candidate forums and organizing caravans to the state Capitol.
When he was promoted to vice president, Baker took on more operational management duties at GMG and its other business units — Visit Mankato, City Center Partnership and Greenseam. He was also internal director for technology.
Beyer, who came on board at GMG in September, said Baker has helped the organization and businesses during the pandemic.
"This year in particular he's provided a lot of insight and resources for our team. He's a key leader in our organization."
She said they are evaluating transition options and what Baker's position will look like moving forward.
