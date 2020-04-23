Some medical appointments can’t be put on hold, even during a pandemic.
Jerome Determan’s cancer care is a good example. The 88-year-old from Martin County needs weekly treatment for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer.
He goes to Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont for infusions but also needs check-ins with his care team in Rochester or Mankato on occasion. Rather than driving far for care in the middle of a pandemic, he switched to virtual visits.
While he’s no tech expert, he said he’s adaptable and appreciates how it saves him from the long drives.
“With today’s world, you don’t stand still,” he said of switching to telehealth. “You either go forward, or if you stand still, you’re in effect going backward.”
Along with the saved time, Determan and wife, Donna, are also concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic, Donna said. Martin County has some of the highest case numbers per capita in the state, so the two are staying in as much as they can.
“We know we’re both susceptible to getting it because of our immune systems not being where they should be, so we’re quite careful,” Donna said.
Telehealth has become increasingly important during the pandemic, as patients young and old sought it out as a way to maintain their care. On the other side of the equation, the health care industry had to quickly assist patients who’d never used virtual visits before.
Donna helped her husband set up the appointments on his computer. Although she uses an iPad and the computer more than he does, she too described herself as not all that technologically savvy.
Despite that, they figured it out with the assistance of Mayo Clinic in Rochester’s Connected Care team. The team has been walking patients through how to get online, said Tracy Culbertson, nurse manager in oncology at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
“The biggest challenge was making it comfortable for patients and making it as easy as possible for them to get on,” she said. “Especially in oncology, we have an older population, and with the older population technology challenges can be substantial.”
Some patients have been apprehensive about switching to virtual visits, and others may not be able to access online services. For them, in-person visits are still available in oncology care.
Culbertson estimated about 40% of cancer care visits are being done virtually. Expanding virtual visits was part of the health system’s 2030 plan, but the pandemic moved up the timeline.
The percentage of virtual visits will likely drop once health centers start lifting restrictions and rolling out elective appointments again. Many still prefer in-person visits, although Culbertson suspects a number of patients trying the virtual visits now will stick with them.
“The video visit is substantially more robust than, say, the simple phone visits,” she said. “Not only can we see the patient, we can also share our screen with them so they can see their medication list, lab results, anything that’s on our screen.”
The Determans plan to continue using virtual visits. They’re hoping an upcoming appointment in Rochester next month can be done via telehealth instead.
Jerome Determan said he’s never been one to be resistant to change. He grew up on a farm in a time when tractors were a rarity. He lived through wars — serving during the Korean War — and saw how technology advancements accelerated afterward.
He’s also beaten the odds in his cancer treatment. He remembers being told he might live another three years after his diagnosis. That was 11 years ago.
After overcoming those odds, the switch to virtual visits didn’t seem very daunting.
“You’ve got to go with the flow,” he said. “You can’t sit and watch the world go by; you’ve got to get on and go.”
