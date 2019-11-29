KASOTA — A GoFundMe.com campaign has been started for Clint and Beth Eaton who lost their home to a fire the day before Thanksgiving.
The couple was not home at the time but beside losing their home they lost their dog Izzy in the blaze.
Very few possessions were salvageable.
The Kasota Fire Department responded to the call at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The St. Peter and North Mankato fire departments assisted.
The GoFundMe site had a goal of raising $10,000 and has so far raised more than $12,000.
