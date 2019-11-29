Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to windy conditions and a mixture of rain and wet snow late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to windy conditions and a mixture of rain and wet snow late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.