Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.