NORTH MANKATO — Golf carts will soon be able to cruise around many city streets in North Mankato.
The City Council has for the past few years been talking about the issue after a resident in 2020 asked the city to change its ordinance that barred golf carts or other recreational vehicles from city streets.
The ordinance approved Monday night only relates to golf carts but council members and staff said the issue would likely be revisited in the future to consider other recreational vehicles.
Under the new ordinance, golf carts will have to be equipped for road use and have a city permit — with the permit fee yet to be determined.
The carts can operate during spring to fall months and they can’t operate in parks, playgrounds, on school grounds, recreational areas or sidewalks and trails used by pedestrians.
Golf carts will be limited to designated roadways, basically neighborhood streets. It would not allow golf carts on busier streets or on state highways, including Belgrade Avenue, Lookout Drive, Lor Ray Drive, Commerce Drive and Lee Boulevard. But the carts would be able to cross straight over those roads.
A map of the areas the golf carts can and can’t operate will be put on the city’s web site.
The roads restricted from cart traffic means those wanting to ride around on golf carts won’t be able to get to upper North Mankato from lower North Mankato, or vice versa.
Operators must have a valid driver’s license and the vehicle has to have things like tail lights, headlights and rear view mirrors. The carts will need to be inspected by the city and operators must follow all normal driving laws.
No one spoke at a public hearing on the issue and the ordinance passed 4-0, with Mayor Scott Carlson absent.
